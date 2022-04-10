How to complete the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can experience the many different worlds and adventures set in the Star Wars universe. There is a lot to do, from main story missions to side quests and challenges.

Sometimes, a puzzle can throw a wrench in the works, such as in Dodgy Dwellings. Here is how players can complete the puzzle and progress within the game.

How players can complete the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

When playing through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will get to experience the game through the lens of many different types of characters. These characters can be heroes, astromech droids, bounty hunters, etc. The Dodgy Dwellings puzzle has players needing to help some First Order Stormtroopers open a door and will require the use of a Villain character to finish.

How players can get started on the Dodgy Dwellings Puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

For players to get started on the Dodgy Dwellings Puzzle, they must travel to Jakku and proceed to the Tuanul Village. Here, players will find some First Order Troopers who have a problem. Get into a Droid Shop to get what's inside. Except for a problem, the door is protected by a password. Players must figure out the password to get inside to complete the puzzle.

Proceeding to Coruscant for the next steps

Players will find that they need to travel to Coruscant to find the password they need to open the door. Once at Coruscant, head over to the Federal District, where players will be directed to head to a building. Here, locate a conveyor belt, where you will need to disassemble a Protocol Droid and activate the conveyor belt to get them inside the building.

Reassembling the Protocol Droid

Once players have entered the building, they will need to locate the disassembled Protocol Droid. Once located, they can reassemble it to access the terminal. Once players do this, they will be able to locate the password inside the terminal. Upon getting the password, it's time for players to head back to Jakku and enter the password into the door to get inside.

Inside the unlocked building

Players who make it back to the door and open it up will be rewarded with a Kyber Brick as well as starting the next mission, Dodginess Manifest (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are inside the building, they will need to head to the left side and then destroy the crate. Inside, they will be able to recover a Kyber Brick. Once collected, players should then speak with the First Order Stormtroopers, where they will be able to grab the next mission, which is Dodginess Manifest.

