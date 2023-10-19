How to complete the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 objective set

The EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 is the game's latest objective set, which went live in Ultimate Team on October 18, 2023. A new Themed Team Pursuit set is available every week for you to use cards from different leagues. Not only does it allow you to try out new items, but it also gives you a chance to obtain some exciting rewards.

The EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 set can now be completed in Ultimate Team, and it's available for the next two weeks. The main thing to do before diving into the set is to devise a strategy that allows you to complete it as early as possible. This will enable you to get packs, which can then be opened for more cards, which could also feature Trailblazers items.

Let's take a look at all the stipulations of the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 objective set and the best way to complete them.

All EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 tasks and conditions

Unlike previous objectives, there are five tasks in the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4. It doesn't matter in which order you complete the tasks, and it will take an equal amount of time to finish them all.

Here are all the Themed Team Pursuit 4 tasks and conditions:

Ligue 1: Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. Five Ligue 1 players in your Starting Squad.

MLS: Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. Five MLS players in your Starting Squad.

EFL Championship: Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. Five EFL Championship players in your Starting Squad.

Frauen-Bundesliga: Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. Five Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga players in your Starting Squad.

First Owner: Win three matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. Five First Owned players in your Starting Squad.

You can complete the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 objective tasks across three different game modes. The easiest way to use is Squad Battles, as you can control the difficulty of the matches. Moreover, you end up playing against AI, who are relatively easier to defeat.

There are different rewards that you'll be able to unlock here. A total of six packs can be earned if you complete all of the objectives, one of which is the group reward:

Gold Players Pack

2x 75+ Rated Rare Player

Small Electrum Players Pack

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

If you're lucky enough, you could even end up with a Trailblazers item. Do remember that all EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit 4 rewards are untradeable in nature.