How to complete Elsewhere quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Elsewhere quest in Honkai Star Rail is a small side mission that you can find in Okhema City, which is the very first area that you unlock after reaching the new region of Amphoreus It basically acts as a gateway for you to understand the residents of the city and their pursuit of knowledge by challenging each other to debates and such.

This article provides a walkthrough for the Elsewhere quest in Honkai Star Rail, including its location and the rewards you will recieve upon its completion.

Walkthrough for Elsewhere quest in Honkai Star Rail

You will find the two scholars debating in the Eteranal Holy City of Okhema in Amphoreus (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to side missions like the Disjointed quest in Honkai Star Rail, you will find Elsewhere while exploring the Holy City of Okhema in Amphoreus. Completing the quest will reward you with a few in-game items and Memory Crystal Shards.

Take the Marmoreal Market waypoint and go to your right till you come across Chartonus's Workshop. Take a left, and at the very end of the road, you will find two scholars debating. One of them is Zeno, and the other one is Parmenides. You must listen to their conversation until you get the option to join the debate. Zeno will reveal the topic: Does a pure"Icatus' truly exist?

You can choose to debate against either Zeno or Parmenides (Image via HoYoverse)

The quest is basically you picking a side; you will need to debate the other scholar. You can either side with Zeno or Parmenides and will unlock an achievement based on your choice. No matter what your choice is, the opposite party will admit their defeat but will refuse to back down.

The Elsewhere quest in Honkai Star Rail will conclude regardless, and you will recieve 10x Stellar Jades and some other in-game items as rewards.

If you decided to side with Zeno, you will get an achievement called Idol's Dusk. Siding with Parmenides will give you an achievement called All is One.

Keep in mind that you can side with only one scholar and get either of these trophies based on your choice.

