How to complete the Emerald Skull treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 has many treasure hunts that vary in difficulty.

The Emerald Skull treasure hunt is a particularly tough undertaking in Far Cry 6. It is one of the hardest and longest treasure hunts in the entire game. It takes players to several locations across Yara.

This Far Cry 6 treasure hunt is quite immersive and many have compared it to an Indiana Jones adventure. Starting in Concepcion, you will have your hands full finding the Emerald Skull.

A guide to completing the Emerald Skull treasure hunt in Far Cry 6

The statue holding the Emerald Skull in Far Cry 6. (Image via Ubisoft)

Make it to the Concepcion region of Conuco. You can look at your map and mark the quest so it is easier to find its starting point. Reach the top of the building and locate the orange box.

The Emerald Skull quest in Far Cry 6 is now underway. A cave near the town is your next destination. Again, this will be marked on your map. It is surrounded by mountains and a flowing river.

The wooden bridge. (Image via Ubisoft)

Beware of a leopard lurking in the shadows. As you carefully enter the cave, you will notice a wooden bridge. Cross the planks through an opening. Look up and grapple to the ledge above.

Grapple once more to reach an area with an altar. Walk around the altar to the left and slide down to the water. Climb up on the ledge to find a corpse holding the glowing skull.

The Unlucky Skull. (Image via Ubisoft)

This is the Unlucky Skull, not the Emerald Skull. A trap is triggered when you take it. Subsequently, a grenade blows up the wooden barrier, confining you inside. You will now have a new Far Cry 6 objective.

Head down the river to find another cave. Enter it and follow the path to a monkey statue. Present the Unlucky Skull to the statue and the wall will open up. Enter the opening and follow the path to the right.

A monkey statue that opens a doorway. (Image via Ubisoft)

Grapple over to the ledge and present your skull to another monkey statue. A third statue will be activated on the other side of the room. Present the Unlucky Skill again to open a door along the path.

Follow the route through that doorway and grab the Osu Idol. Proceed with caution as there are tripwires here that will explode and end your Far Cry 6 journey. Make it to the end of this path and you will find the Emerald Skull to complete the mission.

