How to complete Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of characters from popular Disney films and shows. These characters not only appear as background NPCs but also serve a crucial role in giving players quests to complete for exciting rewards. One of the many characters you will encounter in the game is Vanellope from the cult classic film Wreck-It Ralph. Vanellope will be glitching just like she did in the film and will require your help to become part of the valley permanently.

This objective will be part of the Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Read on to learn about everything you need to know about completing the quest.

Trigger the Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Talk to Vanellope (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Bek)

Converse with Scrooge to learn about a ghost at the Dream Castle. Make your way to the top floor to find Vanellope suffering from a glitch similar to what we see in the film Wreck-It Ralph. She will claim she has no idea how she appeared in the valley.

You can help her by taking part in the DreamSnaps challenge, which will trigger the Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust quest. Conversing with Vanellope will reveal that she wants you to click a few snaps and upload them to the network.

DreamSnaps Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mandatory requirements (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Bek)

Each picture for the DreamSnaps challenge has a special requirement attached to it, and here is how they look:

Playful Items x5

Familiar Items x5

While you scroll through the furniture, you can filter out the universe you need by selecting Wreck-It Ralph and Modern so that you don't click the wrong pictures. These snaps are not being taken to win the challenge, so you can fulfill the requirements without stressing about the picture quality.

Return to Vanellope in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Build Vanellope's house (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Bek)

After you click the photos and upload them to the network, head back to talk to Vanellope. She will mention the existence of other players for a brief moment during the conversation, acting as a fourth wall break. To stay in the valley, she will need a beacon, which is fortunately something you don't need to build.

Just find a location where you can set up Vanellope's home, which will cost you 4,000 Star Coins. When the construction of her house is done, talk to her one last time to make the glitching stop and conclude the Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

