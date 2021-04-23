How to complete the 'Hunt for Adler' event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 and Black Ops Cold War

With season 3 now live for Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, players are now part of the 1980's and The 'Hunt for Adler' event, the search for abducted Black Ops Cold War deuteragonist Russell Adler. The 'Hunt for Adler' event has players completing 2 sets of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or in Warzone. Here are all the specifics players need to know to unlock the legendary 'Tortured and Rescued' skin for Adler.

How to complete the 'Hunt for Adler' in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone

The 'Hunt for Adler' can be completed in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone with three individual challenges set for each game. The Warzone challenges will send players searching for "Adler Intel" which can be acquired via three specific contracts found on 80's Verdansk:

The Farmlands contract

The Summit contract

The Factory contract

The Black Ops Cold War part of the challenge is much more straightforward, although it does require a bit more effort compared to the Warzone missions in the 'Hunt for Adler':

In Black Ops Cold War, play and complete seven games on Yamantau.

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies that were revealed to you using the Spy Plane, H.A.R.P, or the Field Mic.

In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies using a killstreak while you have the Assassin perk.

The challenges cannot be interchanged, meaning players cannot complete one challenge from Cold War and two from Warzone and expect progress to be tracked. Players must complete one set from either game to cement their progress.

Note: Players are reporting issues with the Farmlands contract not showing up, this is expected to be patched by Raven Software soon

