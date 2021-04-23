Create
Notifications
×
Advertisement

How to complete the 'Hunt for Adler' event in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 and Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone each have a unique completion list for the
Black Ops Cold War and Warzone each have a unique completion list for the 'Hunt for Adler" Event (image via Raven Software)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 20 min ago
Feature

With season 3 now live for Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, players are now part of the 1980's and The 'Hunt for Adler' event, the search for abducted Black Ops Cold War deuteragonist Russell Adler. The 'Hunt for Adler' event has players completing 2 sets of challenges in either Black Ops Cold War or in Warzone. Here are all the specifics players need to know to unlock the legendary 'Tortured and Rescued' skin for Adler.

Also read: No Xbox Live membership required for online multiplayer on free-to-play games from today

How to complete the 'Hunt for Adler' in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone

The 'Hunt for Adler' can be completed in either Black Ops Cold War or Warzone with three individual challenges set for each game. The Warzone challenges will send players searching for "Adler Intel" which can be acquired via three specific contracts found on 80's Verdansk:

  • The Farmlands contract
  • The Summit contract
  • The Factory contract

The Black Ops Cold War part of the challenge is much more straightforward, although it does require a bit more effort compared to the Warzone missions in the 'Hunt for Adler':

  • In Black Ops Cold War, play and complete seven games on Yamantau.
  • In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies that were revealed to you using the Spy Plane, H.A.R.P, or the Field Mic.
  • In Black Ops Cold War, kill 25 enemies using a killstreak while you have the Assassin perk.
Advertisement

The challenges cannot be interchanged, meaning players cannot complete one challenge from Cold War and two from Warzone and expect progress to be tracked. Players must complete one set from either game to cement their progress.

Note: Players are reporting issues with the Farmlands contract not showing up, this is expected to be patched by Raven Software soon

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update: APK download link for global users (2021)

Published 23 Apr 2021, 19:04 IST
comments icon
COD Warzone COD Black Ops Cold War
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी