How to complete I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail

The I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail is one of the many new side missions added to the game with the version 3.0 update. You can find it in Amphoreus' Okhema City, and it will be available when you complete the main Trailblaze Expedition.

This article provides a walkthrough for the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Walkthrough for I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail

Activate the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Start the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail by heading to your Quests tab and accessing the Fate's Atlas.

Upon selecting Amphoreus' set of side missions, you will see I Once Was in Arcadia. Select it and head to Kephale Plaza in the "Eternal Holy City" Okhema in Amphoreus. Keep in mind that the quest will not appear until you finish the Trailblaze Expedition.

Once in Kephale Plaza, you will find citizens of Okhema City being attacked by Titankin. Interact with the objective marker to start the quest. Defeat the enemies, and you will be tasked with retrieving certain items.

Investigate about Arcadia (Image via HoYoverse)

The next part of the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail will take you to the "Strife Ruins" Castrum Kremnos part of Amphoreus.

Take the Soulchaser Pass waypoint, and you will find the Kremnos Furiae Archer standing in the area. The Titankin will task you to find someone named Paris, who lives in Arcadia. Given the location is not on your map, Mem will ask you to investigate the Furiae Archer's memories. Head back to Okhema by taking the Marmoreal Market waypoint.

Go to the Fruit and Veg Store. Inquire about Paris and Arcadia from Demetria. She will say she has never heard about either, after which the objective marker will lead you to the bookstore.

Continue your investigations here, and it will be revealed that Arcadia is a mythical city, but the bookstore owner has never heard about Paris.

Now, head to the Tailor Shop to find Aglaea. Talking with her will give Mem enough clues to piece together the Titankin's past. You will then be asked to return to it.

Head to the ruins of Castrum Kremnos and interact with the Furiae Archer. Mem will transport you into its memories, where you will need to free one of the Titankin.

There will be a small puzzle involved, where you will need to restore divinity to the statue. Here's what you need to do to solve it:

The first and second devices are a breeze to go through. Go to the marked location and use Oronyx's Prayer to activate the first one. The second one will already be activated.

To reach the third one, use the Hand of Zagreus to break the objects blocking your path.

The fourth one will be missing one of its components. Use the Hand of Zagreus to attach the part that is on the platform to your right.

The big statue of Nikador will be activated and break the shell of the Titankin. Enter the Prison Cell to continue the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail.

There will be a few treasure chests here that you can collect. Below, you will find the Furiae Archer and the person she was looking for, Paris. Complete the conversation and head to the objective marker, where you will need to defeat the guards.

Witness a blooming romance (Image via HoYoverse)

Keep following the Furiae Archer's memories till you gain control. Then, talk to Paris and solve the Prophecy Tablet puzzle to continue the quest.

Follow the two around the Marmoreal Market until you can progress to the second memory. Here, use your Oronyx's Prayers abilities to restore the broken statue and continue the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail.

After the conversation ends, you will be asked to find the Titankin. Take the stairs behind you to get to the rooftop, where you will find her waiting.

Now, you will progress to the next memory, and you will find the city on the brink of war. Paris has been called to protect it. Find him and talk to him. He will confess his feelings. After Paris' confession, head to the objective marker, where you will need to defeat a few enemies.

Once you are done browsing through the memories, retrieve the Golden Thread and give it to Aglaea. This will conclude the I Once Was in Arcadia quest in Honkai Star Rail, and you will receive 50x Stellar Jades, among other things, for your efforts.

