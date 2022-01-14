How to complete Lucky Skills Treasure Hunt in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has started the new year with a bang for its fans with an exciting set of news. The game has risen higher and higher to become a massive success in the eyes of both fans and critics alike. As the game moves into the new year, it doesn't seem to have any shortage of events for its playerbase.

Lucky Skills is the first series 3 treasure hunt of Forza Horizon 5 and certainly boasts some very lucrative rewards on completion. Upon its completion, players will be rewarded with 50,000 Credits and 3 completion points. These useful points will be added towards the completion of the Autumn campaign of the Storm series.

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Festival Playlist incoming! Get ready for the seasons to change tomorrow and a whole new week of rewards. Where are you headed first? Festival Playlist incoming! Get ready for the seasons to change tomorrow and a whole new week of rewards. Where are you headed first? https://t.co/pQeJJSt057

With this latest addition, players will definitely have their hands full for quite some time. However, the Lucky Skills series is a bit of a tricky one, but it becomes easy once a player is aware of what to do.

Forza Horizon 5 Lucky Skills Treasure Hunt Guide

The Lucky Skills event can be found by the players in the festival playlist and the Festival Playlist can be chosen from the campaign tab. Once that is done, players will have to choose the Autumn tab where the event can be found.

The task for the event says:

"Cause a wreck in the Nissan GT-R ’17 matching the generation number of tries!”

It's quite clear that a player would need the Nissan GT-R '17 for completion of the Lucky SKills event. The car has "R35" written beside it and this number is basically the second part of the riddle. R35 is the generation number of the car and that is the exact number of things the car will have to wreck.

Once a player switches to the car, all a player will need to do is smash 35 different items with the car. There has been some confusion in the community regarding the exact criteria, but the safest thing to do is to keep smashing until a message pops up saying the task has been completed.

Following this, there will be a treasure hunt for a chest which has to be smashed to get the rewards within. The exact location has not been provided directly, but it's in the area of Valle de Las Ranas.

Location of the chest (Image via Forza Horizon 5)

Also Read Article Continues below

The driver will have to drive around and eventually go up a hill to find the chest and smash straight through it. As mentioned earlier, this should reward the Forza Horizon 5 player with 3 completion points and 50,000 Credits.

Edited by Atul S