How to complete the Paranoia side quest in Oblivion Remastered: All choices explained

Paranoia is one of Oblivion Remastered’s most deceptive and fascinating side quests. It begins as a seemingly standard “follow this person” task before quickly evolving into a complex morality test. Depending on your choices, Paranoia can end in gold, guilt, or with grim consequences.

This guide will walk you through how to complete the Paranoia side quest in Oblivion Remastered.

How to start the Paranoia quest in Oblivion Remastered

The Paranoia quest takes place in Skingrad, a quiet yet eerie city known for its gothic charm and secretive residents.

Skingrad's location in Oblivion remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamerack )

To begin the quest, make your way to the city of Skingrad, located east of Kvatch and southwest of the Imperial City. While exploring, you'll be approached randomly by Glarthir, a Wood Elf who seems a little off. He'll request a secret midnight meeting behind the Great Chapel of Julianos.

The Paranoia side quest will be added to your journal (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamerack )

Agreeing to meet him will officially add Paranoia to your quest journal.

How to complete the Paranoia quest in Oblivion Remastered

1) First meeting with Glarthir

Glarthir in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Bethesda Softworks // YouTube/@Gamerack )

Meet Glarthir behind the chapel at midnight. He believes several townsfolk are watching him and asks you to follow Bernadette Peneles the next morning to confirm his suspicions.

You can refuse to help Glarthir. If you do, he will try to kill Bernadette himself. Guards will intervene and kill him. The quest ends immediately, with no reward.

2) Following Bernadette Peneles

Wait outside Glarthir’s house at 6 am and follow Bernadette. You’ll find nothing suspicious as she visits the chapel and returns home.

Return to Glarthir at midnight and make your first real choice. You can either tell the truth that Bernadette isn’t spying (+150 Gold) or lie to him that she is (+200 Gold).

3) Following Toutius Sextius

The next morning, Glarthir sends you after Toutious Sextius, who lives northeast of Skingrad.

Before you can begin tailing him, Guard Captain Dion may confront you, warning that Glarthir is mentally unstable and urging you to report any suspicious behavior. This can be your chance to tip off the guards.

Follow Toutious. Again, there will be no suspicious behavior. You can tell Glarthir the truth (+150 Gold) or lie to him (+200 Gold).

4) Following Davide Surilie

The final suspect is Davide Surilie, of the famous Surilie Brothers wine family. On stalking him, he heads to The West Weald Inn and stays there, which makes him seem like a fairly regular person.

Again, there’s nothing to support Glarthir’s theory that he is being watched.

All endings explained

Ending 1: Telling the truth every time

If you’re honest about all three suspects, Glarthir becomes enraged and attacks you during the final midnight meeting. Kill him in self-defense. You’ll find a key to his house and low-level loot worth selling.

Ending 2: Killing the suspects

If you lie about each suspect, Glarthir will trust you completely and ask you to kill all the suspects. If you go through with this, he will give you 1000 Gold for helping resolve his problem.

Ending 3: Tell the Guards or the Surilie Brothers

If you tell Glarthir that one or more of the three suspects were watching him, he will give you a note. At any point, you can report him to Guard Dion by presenting them with the note. The guards kill him, and the town is safe, but you receive no reward except for one Fame point.

You can also do the same and report this to Davide Surilie or his family. They will kill Glarthir, but you won't be rewarded with anything.

Paranoia is a good example of role-playing and reactive storytelling in Oblivion Remastered. Whether you choose to exploit a paranoid man, help him, or stop him, it’s your morality that’s on trial, not just his sanity.

