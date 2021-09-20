How to complete the preliminary investigation in Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets event

Genshin Impact has recently introduced the Spectral Secrets event, as there has been a substantial rise in the number of Specters in Inazuma. Accordingly, players need to talk to Katheryne at the Adventurers' Guild Post in Inazuma to accept expeditions.

There are three types of commissions available in the Spectral Secrets event. While players can send their characters directly to explore the A and B tier expeditions, they must complete a preliminary investigation first to initiate the S tier expedition.

The locations of the preliminary investigation will change every day, and here's how Genshin Impact players can complete it on Day 2 of the event.

Procedure for the preliminary investigation in Genshin Impact Spectral Secrets event

On Day 2 of the Spectral Secrets event, players have to visit Konda Village to conduct a preliminary investigation. They can simply teleport to the nearby waypoint to reach the location.

Players have to conduct preliminary investigation in Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once they reach the location, players will have to complete the following tasks:

Charge 3 Electric Lamps using Electrograna

Defeat 9 Specters

It is worth noting that the Specters only spawn after players charge 3 Electric Lamps.

There is a waterfall in the quest area where players have to conduct the investigation. Electrogranum can be summoned from the plant located at the top of the waterfall.

While two Electric Lamps can be found facing each other in the stream below the waterfall, one Electric Lamp is partially hidden behind the waterfall itself. Players can charge that lamp by summoning the Electrogranum and gliding thereafter.

Locations of Electric Lamps in Konda Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

Why is it important to conduct the preliminary investigation in Genshin Impact?

As mentioned above, the preliminary investigation is required to initiate a S tier expedition in the Spectral Secrets event in Genshin Impact.

It is worth noting that the S tier expeditions give out 20 Primogems as well as bonus rewards. In contrast, A and B tier expeditions grant 15 and 10 Primogems respectively.

On a daily basis, players can complete up to four expeditions during the event. To get a maximum of 60 Primogems daily, this is the pattern they should follow:

One S tier expedition- 20 Primogems

Two A tier expeditions- 30 Primogems (15 each)

One B Tier expedition- 10 Primogems

Get 60 Primogems daily in the Spectral Secrets event (Image via Genshin Impact)

By not completing the preliminary investigation, Genshin Impact players might miss out on getting some valuable Primogems.

