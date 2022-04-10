How to complete Steelpecker Rodeo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are so many different story missions and side-missions for the player to complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Additionally, there are numerous collectibles, unlockable characters, and secrets that are present.

Completing the Steelpecker Rodeo will allow players to have access to a Kyber Brick, but getting it can be a little challenging. Here is how players can complete this task within the game.

Details about Steelpecker Rodeo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

One of the best parts about Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the sheer number of unlockables and secrets that players can find throughout their playthrough. Some of these are easier to access than others.

The Steelpecker Rodeo will require players to have a good handle on range damage and a sharp eye. Here is how they can grab the Kyber Brick and complete Steelpecker Rodeo.

Getting started in the Steelpecker Rodeo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The first step that players need to take in order to get the Kyber Brick is to head on over to the Niima Outpost. This area is located on the planet of Jakku, and players should head there to get started.

Once in Niima Outpost, players will want to make sure they are playing a character who can utilize ranged damage attacks, so that they will be able to take out the bird once they locate it in-game.

Locating the bird

Players will want to walk out into the dunes and look around for a bird they see that is flying around in circles around the area. Players will notice that this bird is in the possession of a Kyber Brick. In order to get it, players will have to take out the bird.

At that moment, players should begin to take aim at the bird and shoot at it from range. However, players should note that the bird can withstand some heavy punishment.

Calling in the reinforcements

When the bird begins to take some damage, it may move to a new location that has additional birds that players will have to shoot to move them out of the way.

The good news is that if they do not want the additional targets there, players can take out the new birds first, because the primary bird with the Kyber Brick will not regenerate health. Once the bird sustains a few hits it will crash to the ground.

Picking up the Kyber Brick

Once the bird crashes to the ground, players will be able to pick up the Kyber Brick. It should be noted that the other birds do not need to be taken out to receive the Kyber Brick, but it does make it easier to hit the original bird.

With some careful aim, players will have no trouble taking out the bird and gaining access to this Kyber Brick.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan