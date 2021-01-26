How to complete the Time and Wind Quest in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a secret, unmarked island off the coast of Starsnatch Cliff. If players can make it to this island, the "Time and the Wind" quest will unlock.

Before getting started with this guide, players need to make sure they have an Anemo character in their party.

Where is Genshin Impact's unmarked island

Image via polygon.com

The first step in completing Genshin Impact's hidden quest is to get to the unmarked island. Players can accomplish this by using either Amber or Venti to glide east from Starsnatch cliff's top.

A lot of stamina is needed, so using either of these two characters will help, since they use less stamina while gliding. Specific recipes, such as Northern Smoked Chicken, also restore stamina and can be consumed while flying.

Completing Genshin Impact's Time and the Wind quest

On the northern end of the unmarked island, will be a campsite that contains notes about the island. After reading these and interacting with the sundial, advance the in-game clock to 2 a.m. Players must then use their Elemental Sight to find a wind cluster and use an Anemo ability to shatter it.

Shattering into three pieces, players must now search the island to gather them, once again using Elemental Sight. These pieces are only available to find between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in Genshin Impact time. Once found, a quick trip to the center of the island will reveal another wind cluster. Using an Anemo ability on it once again, the players will now have to chase an Eye of the Storm using wind currents.

Advertisement

image via republicworld.com

Once the chase ends, there is an NPC to chat with to continue the quest. After talking with this NPC: