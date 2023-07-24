How to complete Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4?

Pikmin 4 is finally out and presents a brand new adventure, named Trial of the Sage Leaf, for both newcomers and series veterans. As the first mainline entry in a decade, there are many new additions and tweaks to the RTS formula. You will have many different challenges to fight and brainstorm through in the story campaign. The Trial of the Sage Leaf is one such challenge that tests all you have learned thus far.

In a nutshell, there are 10 floors to beat, each featuring unique objectives to complete. This guide covers all things you need to know to beat this trial course in Pikmin 4.

How to beat each Story of the Trial of the Sage Leaf challenge in Pikmin 4?

To begin Trial of the Sage Leaf, you need to meet some pre-requisites in Pikmin 4:

Have Captain Olimar at the ship base which is achieved during progress through the fourth major biome.

Heed his request of gathering 30 ship parts in 15 days to complete the Olimar’s Shipwrecked Tale quest.

Olimar’s Shipwrecked Tale quest. On talking to Olimar, he points out a curious cave nearby. This unlocks the manhole near the ship hub area which is the entrance to the Trial of the Sage Leaf. Enter it to begin the challenge.

You will be greeted by the Sage Leaf who aims to test the newcomer rookie of the Rescue Corps. This sees you make your way through 10 Stories with various objectives under the pressure of a time limit. Each also has a Dandori Level indicating how tough that segment of the trial is.

You will also have access to tools that allow recalling idle Pikmin outside of range during gameplay so make as much use of them as possible. At the end of each Story, you can see your best time for completing each section as well as all collectibles and defeated foes.

Now here's how to solve each floor:

1st Story: Bulblaxes

The first floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 3

Objective: Defeat all creatures

Time limit: 4 minutes

Even the easiest segment of the trial can make Pikmin 4 fans sweat due to how chaotic things can get. You must defeat 11 enemies using Pikmin recruited from around the small dungeon. Many of the enemies are larger creatures. In other words, use the adorable puppy Oatchi's charged dash to stun them.

Then command the Pikmin in the party to attack the foe. One small area, in particular, will require the bounce pad to reach, but otherwise, you can employ the same tactics to deal with all foes. Just be sure to prevent your Pikmin from getting in harm's way.

2nd Story: Snow Problem

The second floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 3

Objective: Reach the Sage Leaf

Time limit: 6 minutes

For the second Story, you must collect 45 raw materials in an icy dungeon. Some of these will be frozen in ice, so thawing them out is the way to go. The red Pikmin accompanying you are paramount to achieving this by carrying red-hot embers to melt the ice.

The best way to get through this Story is to always be on the move and be sure to whistle to recall any and all Pikmin in the vicinity as you collect more resources. Just make sure they don't end up freezing as there are hostile creatures around the map which should be dealt with as soon as possible.

Once all materials have been collected, they will be turned into a set of stairs to reach the Sage Leaf.

3rd Story: Dig Deep

The third floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 3

Objective: Collect all Treasures

Time limit: 5 minutes

As is clear from the objective, you must collect all Treasures scattered around the map in five minutes. Some are obtained by defeating foes while others are stuck out or are buried in the ground. An indicator on the left side of the screen shows how close you are to the Treasure.

Be sure to use the different Pikmin smartly as well. Ice Pikmin can freeze water bodies to cross them for example. Yellow Pikmin meanwhile digs faster than other types.

4th Story: Dandori Seas

The fourth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 3

Objective: Reach the Sage Leaf

Time limit: 7 minutes

This is similar to the second one, except you must find 15 treasures. You will be able to get the help of pink-winged Pikmin which make transporting items easier. This is important as this dungeon has many winding paths. Collecting all treasures unlocks the wall blocking the Sage Leaf. Hurry and reach him as the timer still ticks down.

5th Story: The White Key

The fifth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 4

Objective: Collect the White Onion

Time limit: 7 minutes

Halfway through the Trial of the Sage Leaf is where things get spicier. You must traverse a tightly crafted dungeon full of enemies and collect nine Treasures. The tricky environment has many shortcuts and platforming elements to engage with. There are a few different Pikmin to utilize here, including Pink winged Pikmin, black Rock Pikmin, and White Pikmin.

The latter are very agile and are immune to toxic substances. Rock Pikmin meanwhile are the sturdiest of the bunch and can break through hard materials like crystals or glass. They also have immunity to being stomped and trampled by enemies. Collecting all treasures unlocks the gate to the White Onion which must be carried back to the ship.

Unfortunately, it is a long way back to the transportation site, so be sure to use some Ultra-spicy Spray to increase the Pikmin's attack and movement speed.

6th Story: Gimmick Gambit

The sixth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 4

Objective: Reach the Sage Leaf

Time limit: 4 minutes

Expect Pikmin 4 to double down on the puzzler mantra with many brainteasers across 5 gates. Some puzzles see players unlocking a gate by sending Pikmin to stand on switches or by collecting treasures. You will also be able to utilize the Move Base option to make trips easier as this allows recalling the ship to designated areas in the dungeon.

The puzzles are not particularly difficult, but you will need to act quickly as you will be short on time. Unlock all gates to finally reach the Sage Leaf.

7th Story: One Fell Jump

The seventh floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 4

Objective: Defeat all creatures

Time limit: 1 minute

With dozens of small creatures milling about, only one minute to beat them all can seem daunting. You will need to use the strength and crushing power of the thick purple Pikmin to their advantage. Since the player character will attract the attention of these hostile critters, try to round them up in a crowd to stomp out as many at once as possible.

Utilize both the Purple Pikmin in tandem with Oatchi's fast and strong dash to decimate foes. Do note that both Oatchi and the protagonist can take health damage from enemies as well in Pikmin 4.

8th Story: Crowded Kitchen

The eighth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 4

Objective: Collect all Treasures

Time limit: 4 minutes

Taking place inside what seems to be a kitchen pantry, there are 100 bits and items to be collected. So you will have to tactfully strategize which items to prioritize first as bigger treasures will reach the base ship at a slower pace. As with previous Stories, many treasures will be behind breakable objects like jars or mold. Follow the same strategies as before to see this section through.

9th Story: Turf Turmoil

The ninth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 5

Objective: Defeat all creatures

Time limit: 5 minutes

The first level 5 difficulty portion of the Trial of the Sage Leaf is right before the finale. Use the Rock Pikmin on the purple flower past the Crystal wall to gain some Purple Pikmin. This is important because, while there are six creatures to be beaten, little over half of those consist of unique monsters.

Slime blob: This entity has a leafy bit poking out of its body which can be pulled out to make the creature vulnerable. Then strike at its fleshy core to deal heavy damage before the slime can rejoin again. Repeat the process to bring the creature down.

Bird beak: A weird bird creature will poke its head out of the ground to attack the Pikmin. Whittle it down before it has a chance to strike.

Porcupine creature: This critter launches a set of spiky projectiles which are easy to avoid. Set the Pikmin on it after the projectiles have been removed from each area of the body else they will take damage.

Large two-legged slug: This one pops out of the ground menacingly but is fairly slow so you can take it down before it can act.

Final Story: The Purple Key

The tenth floor of the Trial of the Sage Leaf in Pikmin 4 (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Dandori Level: 5

Objective: Collect the Purple Onion

Time limit: 5 minutes

The final showdown takes place in a labyrinthine area full of powerful enemies. One, in particular, looks like a steamroller that chases the player around, ready to flatten any Pikmin in its way. The Purple Onion will be tucked away in one of the rooms and has a weight requirement of 100 Pikmin.

As such, it is best to let Oatchi escort the Purple Onion while the Pikmin help with other tasks. Since the steamroller will also try to thwart Oatchi's progress, you can use the Pikmin to deal with the creature instead. It is best to just stun it instead of trying to beat it. Be mindful of both the time remaining as well as anything that hinders progress.

Pikmin 4 is out right now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.