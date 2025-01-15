How to complete Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail

The Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail is a side mission that you can unlock after completing the main Trailblaze Adventure across the Eternal Land of Amphoreus. You will receive it from Aglaea and will be tasked with investigating a disturbance in the Dromas Workshop. For your efforts, you will receive 50x Stellar Jades and Celestial Ambrosia upon completion.

This article provides you with a walkthrough for the Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Walkthrough for the Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail

After you complete the main story mission for Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail, you will get a text on your phone from Aglaea. She will ask you to investigate a commotion near the Dromas Workshop.

Take the Kephale Plaza waypoint and travel to the location. An elderly man called Soctires will approach you and ask for help resolving strife across the city.

Now, head to the three marked NPCs and listen to them. This is an optional thing you can do to learn more about the citizens living in the Holy City of Okhema.

After you are done, go to Soctires' location by taking the Overflowing Bath waypoint. You will find him in the bath and can offer your perspective on the politics of Okhema.

Also Read: HSR 3.0 events schedule

Purchase supply from Demetria (Image via HoYoverse)

Soon, Soctires' student will join the conversation, and you will be asked to accompany them to Janusopolis.

Take the Destiny's Desolation waypoint to find the two scholars and a group of outlanders under attack. Defeat the enemies to continue the Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail.

You will be asked to buy food for the refugees, while the master and his student secures medicine. Go to the Marmoreal Market in Okhema and purchase the grub from Demetria. She will sell you the food basket for 4000 Credits. Take the basket back to the leader of the Outlander Leader.

Soctires's fate being decided in a trial (Image via HoYoverse)

You will then find out that Soctires has been captured. Head back to Okhema and find the old man, who will ask you for an apple before the visiting hours end.

You will witness Soctires' trial three days later. Now, you must debate Liluder the Wealthy to free the old man.

Also Read: HSR 3.0 Stellar Jade count and free pull calculation

Here are all the options that you can select to win the debate:

He stood to gain nothing from his acts.

And how much have you contributed to Okhema?

You are not afraid of an outlander revolt?

Liluder will be defeated, and Aglaea will come and decide Soctires' fate. This will conclude the Whereto Shall We Go quest in Honkai Star Rail. You will now unlock an achievement called Where Might a Comfy, Warm Cabin Be?, which gives you 5x Stellar Jades.

