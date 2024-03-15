How to counter siege decks in Clash Royale

Siege decks in Clash Royale are extremely difficult to defeat, requiring quick thinking and determined tactics. Siege decks require a proactive strategy to defeat effectively because they rely on the deployment of buildings like Mortar or X-Bow to target towers from a distance.

This introduction examines the essential tactics for dealing with siege decks. It stresses the significance of exerting pressure, making accurate defenses, and maintaining battlefield dominance. Players may turn the tide and stop the constant attacks of Clash Royale's siege-based enemies by becoming proficient in these tactics.

Strategies to counter siege decks in Clash Royale

1) Apply pressure

Continually putting pressure on your opponent's side of the arena is one strategy to fight siege decks in Clash Royale. You can break their rhythm and keep them from easily erecting their siege buildings by making them defend against your pushes.

To maintain pressure, use swift soldiers such as Royal Hogs, Miner, or Hog Rider. They can get to your opponent's towers fast, making them spend elixir on defense instead of bolstering their besieged units.

These troops can also be used in conjunction with spells like Fireball or Zap to assist in eliminating opposing troops and undermining their defenses, allowing your offensive units to deliver a lot of damage. But be careful not to overcommit to offense, as this can leave you open to counterattacks.

2) Defend efficiently

When fighting siege decks, it's imperative to play proper defense because letting their buildings lock onto your towers will swiftly result in serious damage. Make efficient use of defensive structures like the Tesla, Cannon, and Inferno Tower to divert and destroy enemy siege units. By carefully placing these structures, you can draw the enemy's siege building's fire while also offering assistance in handling and accompanying troops.

Furthermore, swarm forces like as Goblin Gang, Minion Horde, and Skeleton Army can swiftly overrun and destroy opponent units, giving you more time to cope with the siege threat. When defending against siege decks, timing is everything. To reduce damage to your towers, be ready to deploy your defense cards quickly.

3) Control the battlefield in Clash Royale

Managing the battlefield is crucial to successfully defeating siege decks. Play cards that can thwart your adversary's plans and restrict their capacity to lay siege to buildings. Playing cards like Tornado, Earthquake, or Rocket can be very helpful in disabling opponent construction placement and eliminating supporting troops in Clash Royale.

Furthermore, deploying troops like Mega Knight or P.E.K.K.A., who have high hitpoints and great defensive capabilities, can construct a powerful frontline. This can then both withstand the opponent's siege attack and present a counter-push opportunity.

You may greatly improve your chances of winning against siege decks by managing the tempo of the battle and preventing your opponent from having a chance to easily erect their siege facilities.

