How to counterplay against heavy spell decks in Clash Royale

Heavy spell decks provide a special challenge in Clash Royale that calls for strategic nous and flexibility. These decks rely on strong spells to control the battlefield and obstruct your progress, such as Lightning, Fireball, or Rocket. However, you can reverse the situation and gain the upper hand if you prepare well and use good counterplay.

We'll look at three important tactics in this tutorial to help you defeat powerful spell decks. You will discover how to outmaneuver even the most formidable spell-heavy opponents and win Clash Royale matches by expanding your card choices, using elixir wisely, and applying pressure continuously.

Strategies to counterplay against heavy spell decks in Clash Royale

1) Diversify your card selection

Card selection (Image via Supercell)

Changing the composition of your deck is one of the best strategies to disrupt powerful spell decks. Include a diverse range of card types in your deck rather than depending too much on swarms or grouped soldiers that are readily destroyed by spells like Fireball, Lightning, or Rocket.

This comprises air soldiers like Baby Dragon or Minions, high-health tanks like the Giant or Golem, and structures like the Furnace or Tombstone. Possessing various cards makes it more challenging for your adversary to anticipate and employ their spells against your forces.

You should also think about including cards that are split-lane threats or have spawn abilities. Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Barbarians are examples of cards that can draw out spells from your opponent and make them use it all inefficiently. Royal Hogs and Royal Recruits are examples of split-lane threats that can exert pressure on multiple lanes, making it more difficult for your opponent to deploy spells to counter your pushes.

2) Manage your elixir efficiently

Manage your elixir efficiently (Image via Supercell)

Managing elixirs well in Clash Royale is essential when dealing with powerful spell decks. As powerful spell decks sometimes depend on expensive spells to counter your pushes, you might obtain an advantage by being shrewd and taking advantage of your opponent's elixir outlay.

Refrain from overcommitting to pushes, particularly if you think your opponent is preparing a spell to counter them. Rather, concentrate on fortifying your defenses and progressively destroying your adversary's towers with more economical, smaller pushes.

To lessen the effect of spells in Clash Royale, pay attention to where you put your troops. Avoid piling troops behind tanks to make it easier for spells like Lightning or Rocket to destroy them, and spread out your troops to reduce the impact of area-of-effect spells like Fireball or Poison.

3) Apply pressure and maintain tempo

Official poster (Image via Supercell)

Apply consistent pressure to your opponent throughout the match to break their rhythm and stop them from easily using their spells. You can restrict your opponent's elixir resources and make it more difficult to carry out their game plan by keeping the tempo high and making them respond to your actions.

To maintain pressure and stop your opponent from easily building up large pushes or cycling their spells, choose fast-cycling decks or cards with cheap elixir costs. Cards that provide chip damage and keep your opponent on their toes are extremely useful, such as Miner, Goblin Barrel, and Hog Rider.

Additionally, watch for opportunities to push with troops or deploy a win condition in the opposing lane to penalize your opponent for overcommitting on spells or investing too much in one lane. Being aggressive and setting the pace of the game will give you a better chance of outwitting powerful spell decks and winning.

