How to counterplay against Royal Hogs in Clash Royale

To stay in control and win more often in Clash Royale, you must counter Royal Hogs. If you allow their persistent attacks to continue, these units will soon begin to weaken your towers. However, you can successfully counter their advances and shift the balance of power in your favor with careful preparation and card selection.

This article will go over crucial counterplay techniques that enable you to defeat Royal Hogs, defend your towers with assurance, and win more Clash Royale games.

Strategies to counterplay against Royal Hogs in Clash Royale

1) Use defensive buildings and troops

Defensive building (Image via Supercell)

Use defensive structures like the Tesla, Cannon, or Inferno Tower to effectively divert and destroy Royal Hogs. These units will be forced to move away from your towers if you position these structures in the middle of your side of the arena. This will give your Crown Towers more time to attack them.

Additionally, you can quickly eliminate the Royal Hogs while limiting damage to your towers by pairing defensive buildings with swarm troops like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, or Minion Horde.

Have backup soldiers available at all times, though, as opponents may use spells like Zap or Log to clear your defensive troops in Clash Royale.

2) Employ splash damage spells and troops

Splash damage troop (Image via Supercell)

Since splash damage troops and spells in Clash Royale can hit many targets at once, they are excellent to use against Royal Hogs. When they are paired with troops like Wizard, Baby Dragon, or Executioner, cards such as Fireball, Arrows, or Poison can either neutralize or destroy Royal Hogs.

When using splash damage spells, timing is essential to get the most out of them. This is especially true if your opponent is providing extra troops to support the Royal Hogs. Use these cards to destroy enemy hogs and remove any supporting troops so that your Crown Towers can destroy other foes without suffering any serious damage.

3) Maintain elixir advantage and pressure the opponent

Elixir management in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Having the elixir advantage is crucial while dealing with Royal Hog decks. You may constantly counter-push and defend against these units' advances by effectively controlling your elixir and taking advantage of your opponent's elixir expenditure. To save this potion for counterattacks, whenever possible, employ less expensive defensive measures.

Use fast, inexpensive soldiers or chip damage spells to put pressure on the opposing lane and make your opponents divide their elixir use between defending and bolstering their Royal Hogs.

This strategy not only throws off their rhythm but also makes it harder for them to employ hog attacks to their maximum potential. You may also turn the tide of the fight by spotting and punishing elixir-heavy Royal Hog combinations with well-placed counterattacks that can take the opposition off guard.

