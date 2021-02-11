How to craft Wolf Armor in Valheim and explore the mountains

Wolf Armor in Valheim is an essential in-game wearable that prevents players from freezing in frigid regions such as the mountain biome.

Crafting a Wolf Armor in Valheim requires patience and a fair bit of resource farming. The Wolf Armor has three distinct parts that need to be prepared individually. They are:

Wolf Armor Chest

Wolf Armor Legs

Wolf Armor Fur Cape

Having all three parts of the Wolf Armor ensures that the player's character does not freeze to death in the cold regions of Valheim. However, players can still freeze from the cold if their Armor comes in contact with fluids and remains wet.

In addition, Wolf Armor also grants protection against damage from enemies and trolls.

To construct all three parts of the Wolf Armor, players will need to accumulate a few resources in Valheim. They include:

44 pieces of Silver - Can either be found by mining with an iron pickaxe or using the Magic Wishbone from the Swamp biome boss, Bonemass.

16 Wolf Pelts - Can be found by hunting wild wolves

1 Chain - Can be found in the form of loot from Sunken Crypts chests or can be found by defeating Wraiths.

4 Wolf Fangs - Can be found by hunting wild wolves;

1 Wolf Trophy - Collected from the carcass of a dead wolf in Valheim.

Having collected everything, players head over to their upgraded-forge to begin constructing the Wolf Armor.

Players are advised to build the Wolf Armor Fur Cape first as it is the armour's central part, keeping players from succumbing to the freezing climate. However, it is also recommended to build all three parts of the Wolf Armor as it grants an additional 20 Armor stats for protection.

Valheim's survival-sandbox experience allows players to indulge in open-world mechanics as well as pleasantly beautiful in-game visuals.

However, with the game being in its second week of early access, it remains to be seen how the developers create continuity for the community to keep playing Valheim.