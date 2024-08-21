How to create clones in Black Myth Wukong?

Clones in Black Myth Wukong is a combat spell that can summon copies of the Chosen One, providing excellent support against tough bosses. While the staff is the main damage provider in Black Myth Wukong, spells like Immobilize and Rock Solid offer great crowd-control (CC) capabilities.

The Clone spell, also known as "A Pluck of Many," is great not only for crowd control but also as a damage provider. If you assign the proper skills to "A Pluck of Many," this spell can become extremely effective. In this article, we have shared all the necessary information you need to know about creating clones in Black Myth Wukong.

Guide to making Clones in Black Myth Wukong

Steps for getting the "pluck of many" spell (Image via GameScience)

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

Progress through the game until you reach Yellow Wind Ridge

Trending

This area becomes accessible after defeating the final boss of Black Wind Mountain.

You will likely reach this point within the first 3 hours of gameplay.

In Yellow Wind Ridge, make your way to the Village Entrance Shrine and defeat the Royal Family of Flowing Sands boss

This is the first boss in the area. This boss features two monsters instead of one.

Focus on defeating the larger one first and then the smaller rat.

Interact with the stone statue after you defeat the boss. It will send you on your way to the Temple of Crouching Tiger.

Read More: Best skills for Ring of Fire spell in Black Myth Wukong

Defeat the Tiger Vanguard boss

This is a challenging fight due to the boss' swift movements and varied attacks

The boss also hits very hard, so you may have to attempt the fight a couple of times

Once you are done with the Tiger Vanguard boss, locate the stone statue, interact with it, and it will send you on your way to the Stone Vanguard

Continue forward from the Crouching Tiger Temple to find and defeat the Stone Vanguard boss

The Stone Vanguard boss (Image via GameScience)

The Stone Vanguard is a massive stone golem.

This boss is slower and easier to defeat.

Stone Vanguard is the last boss you will have to defeat to get to the spell that can help you make Clones in Black Myth Wukong

Proceed to the Windseal Gate

From the meditation point after the Stone Vanguard, go right and then forward.

Drop down the sand-slide to reach the Windseal Gate.

Also read: Can you parry attacks in Black Myth Wukong?

Once you get down the hill, you will find the headless monk in front of the Windseal Gate. The monk will reward you with the "A Pluck of Many" spell. You can use this spell to create Clones in Black Myth Wukong during combat and distract or deal extra damage to enemies and bosses.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback