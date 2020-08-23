The battle royale genre has taken the mobile gaming industry by storm. There are currently a wide variety of battle royale games present on Google Play Store that have millions of active users. Free Fire is one of the most popular choices from the bunch, with over 500 million downloads.

Free Fire has witnessed a massive growth of its user base courtesy of the constant updates that are added to the game.

In this article, we take a look at the various ways by which a person can create a Free Fire account.

How to create a Free Fire account

There are various ways to create a Free Fire account. Some of the ways are via a guest account, Facebook, VK and Google. Here are the steps you can use if you want to create a Free Fire account via a guest account and Facebook.

Guest

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire.

Select the guest option

Step 2: Several account creation options will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the guest icon in order to create a guest account.

Facebook

Step 1: Open Free Fire. At the end of the loading screen, it will ask the user to log in to an account.

Click on the Facebook option

Step 2: Various options appear. Click on the Facebook icon.

Step 3: The web-page of Facebook opens up. You would then have to log in to your account.

Log in to the account

Step 4: After successfully creating an account, the game will begin.

The steps for creating an account using VK or Google are similar to that of Facebook. Users would have to log in to their respective Google/VK accounts to create an account.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)