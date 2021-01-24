How to create a private match in COD Mobile Season 13

COD Mobile has many features and game modes. One of the unique features in Activision’s title is the ability to make private matches. These private rooms are extremely useful for players to test their gameplay, newer features and different game modes in the game.

New players have a hard time creating private matches. Here is a step-by-step guide on creating one to enjoy and improve at COD Mobile.

How to make a private match in COD Mobile

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and click on the multiplayer icon on the screen's far-right in the game's main menu.

COD Mobile Main Menu

Step 2: Click on the three horizontal lines icon (≡) present on the screen's top-right corner.

Follow the arrow and click on the '≡' icon

Step 3: After clicking the icon, a drop-down menu will appear on the screen. This menu will have "Private" as an option. Click on the "Private" option.

Follow the arrow and click on the private option.

Step 4: After clicking on the "Private" option, the private room will open in front of the screen. After inviting other players and setting up the other game options, click on the start button to enter the match.

Private match room

An important aspect of creating a private match is inviting friends. Here are the steps to do the same:

Step 1: Click on the invite button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Click on the invite button on the right-hand side of the screen. Step 2: After clicking the invite button, a drop-down menu will appear, click on the "+" icon to invite friends.

After clicking the invite button, a drop-down menu will appear, click on the "+" icon to invite friends. Step 3: Once the invited players join, they will be shown in the private room.

To change the game mode, click on the options button visible above the start button on the screen's right-hand corner.

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to most people, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)