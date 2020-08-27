The developers of PUBG Mobile provide their users with an option to create custom rooms. A player can add his/her friends in their room and can even host tournaments. The person who makes the room, or the admin, would have to set things like the mode, the map and more.
Players who are new to PUBG Mobile may not know how to create these custom rooms. In this article, we take a look at how you can create a room in PUBG Mobile.
How to create a room in PUBG Mobile
To create a room in PUBG Mobile, players can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the mode change option present on the top-left corner of the screen.
Step 2: Now press on the ‘Room’ icon.
Step 3: Click on the 'Create' button present on the bottom-right corner of the screen.
Step 4: Select the required map and mode, and press on the ‘Create Room’ button.
To create a room, players are required to have a room card.
How to get a room card
Here are some of the ways through which you can acquire a room card in PUBG Mobile:
#1 Clan Shop
- Step 1: Press on the ‘Clan’ icon present on the main screen of the game.
- Step 2: Click on the ‘Shop’ option to visit the clan shop.
- Step 3: Purchase the card. It would cost the users 300 clan points.
#2 In-game shop
- Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile and click on the ‘Shop’ icon.
- Step 2: Now click on the ‘Treasures’ tab.
- Step 3: Scroll down to find the room card and click on the purchase button. Players would have to spend 100 UC for the card.