How to create the ultimate Sorcerer pawn in Dragon's Dogma 2

In Dragon's Dogma 2, players will generate A.I.-controller party members called Pawns. That doesn't mean you give up complete control over them. This means you can level up and customize your pawns nearly as much as you can your main character.

Still, like its predecessor, Dragon's Dogma 2 is a lot easier if you have some powerful allies fighting by your side. You'll need to pick your team members with your own particular play style in mind. If you like to get in the mix and take out your enemies up close and personal, it doesn't make a lot of sense to create a bunch of pawns that do the same.

However, picking your pawn's vocation is just half of it. Today, we will look at how to make a great Sorcerer pawn. We'll go over what equipment to use, what abilities to obtain, and all the other elements.

Best Weapons and Equipment for Sorcerer in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you're gonna fight evil, you're gonna need *stuff* (Image via Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom)

As the old saying goes, a Sorcerer is only as good as his staff. I'm fairly sure that's an actual saying. Don't fact-check that. Anyway, if you want to equip your Sorcerer with a great staff, we recommend seeking out Solar Providence.

Solar Providence, which is the name of a weapon and not a Rhode Island-based renewable energy company (not yet, anyway), has some nice base stats. It opens with 299 in Magick, 100 in Strike Strength, and 88 in Knockdown Power. That means it's great for hitting dudes over the head with it.

Pick it up at Awaran's Arms in Bakbattahal for 26,300 G.

For the rest of your Sorcerer's equipment, we suggest you seek the Sorcerer's Hood, Incanter's Coat, and Practitioner's Hosen.

Best Weapon Skills for Sorcerer in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Sorcerer's staff gives them access to all sorts of powerful Weapon Skills. Here are a few we recommend to power up your magic man (or woman) to the best of their ability.

Salamander. Skills and spells named after animals are, more often than not, pretty spectacular. Salamander is no exception. It's a flame spell that not only incinerates anyone unfortunate enough to get in contact with it but also torches the ground below it. Keep advancing it until you get High Salamander for even more firey goodness.

Thundermine. If you've played Dragon's Dogma 2 as a Sorcerer for any length of time, you'll notice something pretty quickly. Namely, some of these spells take forever to cast. This isn't good, considering the spellcaster is vulnerable to attack while casting.

Give your pawn Thundermine and level it up to circumvent this. Casting this spell creates a ball of lightning that circles around whoever casts it. But this ball of lightning isn't just floating around uselessly. It's throwing lightning at anyone who gets too close. That'll give your pawn plenty of time to finish casting their next spell.

Decanter. Sorcerers are so intense that even their healing spells cause enemy damage. Equip your pawn with Decanter and you can worry just a little bit less about maintaining your HP. This bad boy will draw HP from any foe nearby and give it to the Sorcerer. Level this up to High Decanter, and your pawn will be nearly unstoppable.

Best core skills for Sorcerer in Dragon's Dogma 2.

"Now, please equip me with Quickspell." (Image via Dragon's Dogma 2/Capcom)

To the surprise of no one, the Sorcerer's core skill set is primarily made up of magic. Oh, sorry, Magick. Here are our picks for three of them you should definitely equip your pawn with.

Galvanize. If you are going to cast spells — and just fight evil in general, really — you will need to maintain your Stamina. Galvanize will do just that, allowing you to have a seat, rest, and refill that meter so you can get back to what you do best. Which, again, is fighting evil.

Quickspell. Once you've gotten that Stamina bar back, your pawn can use it to cut down on those long spell-casting times. Quickspell will reduce the time it takes to cast, at the cost of, obviously, your stamina. It's almost a (virtual) lifesaver on top of literally (figuratively and literally) being a time saver.

Load your Sorcerer with these options, along with the Catalysis and Sagacity augments, and let them loose upon thy enemies.