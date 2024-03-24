How to deal with air units in Clash Royale

Controlling air units in Clash Royale is crucial to winning battles and maintaining your lead. A planned approach is essential because air forces provide unique challenges and threats to your towers. In this article, we'll examine three crucial strategies for successfully opposing air soldiers.

You'll be equipped to take on aerial threats head-on with the right cards in your deck, defensive constructions placed strategically, and spells employed accurately. Once you have these tactics at your disposal, you'll be ready to control the skies and win Clash Royale matches.

Strategies to deal with air units in Clash Royale

1) Include air targeting troops in your deck

Wizard gives splash damage to air units (Image via Supercell)

Adding cards to your Clash Royale deck that target air soldiers is one of the easiest methods to deal with air forces. Cards like the Inferno Dragon, Baby Dragon, Musketeer, Archer, or Wizard are great options for this use.

These troops can effectively locate and destroy enemy aircraft while also being useful in various scenarios. Ensure your deck is well-balanced between ground and air, targeting soldiers to keep your deck flexible and adaptable during the game.

2) Deploy defensive buildings

Frozen Tesla (Image via Supercell)

When it comes to securing your towers and managing air troops, defensive buildings can be very useful. Cards like Tesla and Inferno Tower are particularly useful against flying threats. When these structures are positioned correctly, air units will be drawn within their range and be able to reliably deliver damage.

Defensive structures can also stall and divert air units, giving you more time to set up countermeasures or launch a counterattack. Including defensive buildings in your deck can help you keep control of the battlefield and offer dependable protection against aerial attacks.

3) Utilize spells for area damage

Official poster (Image via Supercell)

Spells in Clash Royale are a flexible way to deal with air units, particularly if they are grouped or accompanied by ground soldiers. Groups of air troops can be efficiently cleared out by cards like Fireball, Arrows, and Tornado, which either weaken or destroy them.

The tactical and timely application of spells can tip the odds in your favor while dealing with enemy air units or swarms of flying opponents. Prioritizing targets and using spells sparingly, however, are crucial to maximizing their effect and avoiding elixir waste.

In conclusion, Clash Royale's handling of air units necessitates a blend of tactical gameplay and wise card selection. You can repel airborne threats and keep control of the battlefield by adding air-targeting troops, putting defensive structures in place, and using spells skillfully.

Try several combinations and tactics to determine which best fits your playstyle, and gives you the confidence to counter air units.

