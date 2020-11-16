How to Decrypt Floppy to unlock Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released and fans have multiple questions about the new puzzle-based side missions, specifically, Operation Chaos.

The game allows players to replay the campaign in case they missed the side missions. The primary reason behind this could be because collecting every piece of evidence in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War potentially unlocks a better ending at the end of the campaign. Apart from that, completing these side missions also results in players unlocking several achievements and trophies as well. Operation Chaos is a side-mission in the game which requires players to decrypt a Floppy Disk to unlock the mission.

Let's dive ahead and take a look at how players can decrypt the floppy disk to unlock Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Spoilers ahead for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

How to unlock Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

To decrypt the Floppy Disk for Operation Chaos in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the player needs to collect two pieces of evidence from two separate missions. Let's take a look at the details of these pieces of evidence.

Nowhere Left to Run - Coded Message

In the very first mission of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the first required piece of evidence for Operation Chaos can be found by ensuring that the player does not toss Qasim off the roof when interrogating him at the end of the mission. In return for not tossing Qasim off the roof, the player will receive a Coded Message.

Brick in the Wall - Numbers Station Broadcast

Halfway through the mission Brick in the Wall in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the player will meet a woman with an umbrella. This woman mentions an informant who has been stowed away. This in turn unlocks a side mission that requires the player to follow the regular circular waypoint to the building with a blue door with "732" written above it.

After this, the player needs to pick the lock and kill the guards inside the room. The player can also find an informant in a corner of the room, tied to a chair. The player needs to set the informant free and grab the "audio reel" from the table in the room.

After having collected the pieces of evidence, the player needs to go over to the Evidence Board. To decrypt the Floppy Disk, the player needs to crack the Broadcast number and the name of the city associated with it. This will require the player to examine the front page of the Observer that they received in the Redlight, Greenlight mission.

The players will be able to spot certain letters highlighted in red. These highlighted letters, when rearranged, correspond to the name of a city from the broadcast list. The frequency listed next to the name of the respective city in the broadcast list will be the first half of the password.

Next, for the passphrase, players will need to figure out the patterns presented by numbers in the Coded Message. Players can either opt to try and crack the coded message themselves or take help from multiple sequence generators available on the internet. After putting the two numbers they receive together, players should correlate the 4-digit number to the broadcast list for a possible passphrase.

With this, let's hope that everyone has fun trying to complete all the new puzzle-based quests that have been introduced to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.