How to defeat Amon Pirates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Captain Majima and the Goro Pirates face their greatest challenge yet against the Amon Pirates. This feared crew only appears when Majima proves himself as a legendary pirate, making them the toughest optional super boss in the game.

Ad

Here’s how to unlock and defeat the Amon Pirates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, ensuring Majima’s place as the ultimate pirate captain.

How to beat Amon Pirates in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Revealing the Amon Pirates

Get ready to face the Amon Pirates (Image via SEGA)

The Amon Pirates do not appear within the mainline storyline and can only be played through after completing a unique prerequisite — becoming the undisputed champion of the Pirate Colosseum. Majima will have to win every Colosseum match, something that can be done incrementally along the storyline or in total once he becomes the undisputed champion.

Ad

Trending

It’s recommended to take on lower-level battles first to gradually build strength.

Alternatively, waiting until the end of the story allows for an easier run-through, as Majima will be fully powered up by then.

Once all battles are won, speak to the receptionist in the Pirate Colosseum. This triggers a cutscene where Majima learns about the Amon Pirates, setting the stage for an epic naval battle.

Read more: Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tank crewmates tier list

Ad

Preparing for the Naval Battle against Amon Pirates

Pirate Colosseum from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

The sea battle against the Amon Pirates is the most challenging in the game, requiring strategic planning and perfect execution. Their ship boasts the most hit points and the strongest guns Majima has ever seen, so it's important to tap the Goromaru's potential to the fullest.

Ad

Max out the Goromaru with the finest weapons and upgrades.

Select a first mate who is a repair expert so that the vessel remains operational throughout the battle.

Stock up on resources since it is necessary to keep the ship repaired while providing offensive pressure.

The battle is like any other naval battle, but the difficulty spike can be felt. The Amon Pirates' ship is not one to be underestimated, assaulting aggressively while having a good defense. Majima has to use offense and defense in balance, attacking hard when there are openings while repairing damage to stay afloat.

Ad

Tactics for the Naval battle

A still from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Image via SEGA)

To defeat the Amon Pirates’ ship, employ the following strategies:

Ad

Focus on repairs: Prioritize keeping the Goromaru repaired, as a broken hull or malfunctioning weapons can quickly lead to defeat.

Prioritize keeping the Goromaru repaired, as a broken hull or malfunctioning weapons can quickly lead to defeat. Target weak spots: Observe the enemy’s attack patterns to identify vulnerable moments. Strike hard during these windows to maximize damage.

Observe the enemy’s attack patterns to identify vulnerable moments. Strike hard during these windows to maximize damage. Maintain distance: Keeping a safe distance allows Majima to dodge incoming attacks while setting up powerful counterstrikes.

Once the enemy ship is weakened, Majima can initiate a boarding attack, leading to close combat against the Amon Pirates’ crew. This transition requires a powerful boarding crew capable of handling the game’s toughest enemies.

Ad

Boarding battle and crew selection

The boarding battle against the Amon Pirates is intense, with enemies stronger than any faced before. To ensure victory, you must:

Choose a balanced crew with high attack power and defensive capabilities.

Utilize characters with healing abilities to maintain health during the prolonged fight.

Coordinate special moves to break through the Amon Pirates’ tough defenses.

Winning the boarding battle sets the stage for the final challenge — a duel against Captain Amon himself.

Ad

Facing Captain Amon in the Pirate Colosseum

The duel (Image via SEGA)

After the naval battle, Captain Amon challenges Majima to a one-on-one duel in the Pirate Colosseum. This is the toughest fight in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, requiring mastery of all of Majima’s skills.

Ad

Captain Amon fights with an unpredictable style similar to Sea Dog Majima but with even more powerful moves. He can summon shadow minions, launch dagger attacks, and execute rapid combos, making him a relentless adversary.

Tips for defeating Captain Amon in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii:

Stock up on Healing items: Unlike other boss fights, you can use his inventory during this duel, so bring plenty of healing items to sustain through Amon’s relentless attacks.

Unlike other boss fights, you can use his inventory during this duel, so bring plenty of healing items to sustain through Amon’s relentless attacks. Watch for patterns: Amon’s moves are fast and varied, but he follows specific patterns. Learn these patterns to anticipate and dodge his attacks.

Amon’s moves are fast and varied, but he follows specific patterns. Learn these patterns to anticipate and dodge his attacks. Counter-attack strategically: Amon leaves brief openings after his most powerful moves. Use this opportunity to counter with your strongest skills.

Amon leaves brief openings after his most powerful moves. Use this opportunity to counter with your strongest skills. Summon wisely: Shadow Majimas and dark gods can be summoned but are less effective against Amon compared to other battles. Use them strategically to distract Amon rather than relying on them for heavy damage.

Ad

Captain Amon’s fighting style includes:

Shadow minions: These copies can overwhelm Majima if not dealt with quickly. Focus on eliminating them before targeting Amon directly.

These copies can overwhelm Majima if not dealt with quickly. Focus on eliminating them before targeting Amon directly. Dagger rain: A devastating attack that covers the arena in projectiles. Dodge this by moving swiftly and staying out of the attack’s range.

A devastating attack that covers the arena in projectiles. Dodge this by moving swiftly and staying out of the attack’s range. Rapid combos: Amon’s close-range flurry of attacks can deplete health rapidly. Maintain distance and counter when he pauses.

The key to victory is patience. Rushing in aggressively will result in defeat. Observe Amon’s patterns, dodge strategically, and counter only when it’s safe.

Ad

Rewards and aftermath

Defeating Captain Amon grants the Captain’s Ring, a powerful item that enhances Majima’s abilities. Additionally, an achievement or trophy is unlocked, celebrating the defeat of the game’s toughest boss. This victory solidifies the Goro Pirates’ status as the most legendary crew in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Check out: Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Tank crewmates tier list

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.