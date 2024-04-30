How to defeat Bandits in Manor Lords

Bandits in Manor Lords are adversaries who steal essential resources like food, clothing materials, and construction materials from your territories. In the early phases, you lack an abundance of resources and struggle to build a town and they raid your territories to take away the resources you have barely gathered. Hence, it is essential to defeat the bandits in Manor Lords and defend your territories from their terrorizing raids.

In Manor Lords, you gather resources to develop your barren land into a large town. This city-builder title offers an immersive experience where you must defeat bandits to protect your resource collection by using different techniques like building an army and monitoring the world map for potential band camps to attack.

This article will provide certain tips that will help you overcome the nuisance of bandits in Manor Lords.

Tips to defeat Bandits in Manor Lords

Bandit camps in Manor Lords (Image via Hooded Horse)

The only way to overcome bandits in Manor Lords is by ambushing their camps. To do that, you have to build an army and send them to bandit camps.

Use the tips below to defeat the bandits in Manor Lords and preserve resources to build a large town:

At first, you must craft at least 100-150 weapons by using iron bars. Send the iron bars to the Blacksmith to make gear for your army. You can also unlock the development point to use the Armorer for crafting sturdy armor.

by using iron bars. Send the iron bars to the Blacksmith to make gear for your army. You can also unlock the development point to use the Armorer for crafting sturdy armor. After that, open the Army tab at the bottom of the screen to assign troops . You must note that the number of weapons available in your village will be equivalent to the number of troops you can assign to the army. Hence, it is essential to focus on building weapons alongside other activities in Manor Lords.

. You must note that the number of weapons available in your village will be equivalent to the number of troops you can assign to the army. Hence, it is essential to focus on building weapons alongside other activities in Manor Lords. Then click on the flag above the army icon to rally the troops . This option helps to gather all the troops at a single gathering point. Right-click on the location where you want the army to go.

. This option helps to gather all the troops at a single gathering point. Right-click on the location where you want the army to go. Once done, find the bandit camps on the map and lead your army there. The bandits will rally and retaliate once you reach. They are often in small groups, making it easier for you to defeat them. Unlike Raiders, they are weak and cannot fight against an army. Hence, 50 troops will be enough to take care of a bandit camp .

. Monitor the map consistently to find the bandit camps. You must defeat them once they spawn on the map, or they will end up stealing resources.

