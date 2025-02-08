How to defeat Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

Taking on Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds is no joke. As the flagship monster of the game, it's designed to push hunters to their limits — especially in the Open Beta, where your gear is limited to Low Rank while Chained Arkveld itself is a High Rank nightmare. On top of that, you’re only given 20 minutes to bring it down, making this one of the most brutal beta fights in the series’ history.

With the right strategy, armor choices, and attack patterns, you can take it down before the timer runs out. Let’s go over everything you need to know to defeat Chained Arkveld in the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta.

Note: We'll update this article as we learn more.

How do you beat Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds open beta?

Arkveld overview

Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

At first glance, Arkveld resembles some unholy mix of a Flying Wyvern and an Elder Dragon, but it belongs to an entirely new classification: Extinct Species. That means you won't find much intel on it yet, but through battle, a few things become clear:

Arkveld wields Dragon Element despite its chain-based attacks resembling Thunder or Paralysis.

As it can steal elemental energy from other monsters, there could be an option for element-shifting abilities in the full game, like Alatreon.

Its weak points include its forelimbs, horns, and tail — attack those parts.

Its back is breakable, but since it’s heavily armored, you’ll need serious power to crack it.

Elemental damage does not work well so try raw attack power instead.

In the Open Beta, there is no Turf War interaction with Chained Arkveld, but in the full release, it may absorb elemental power from other monsters during fights. If that happens, be prepared for a fight that shifts dramatically depending on its energy intake.

Best gear to use against Arkveld

Since Arkveld is a Dragon Element monster, your best bet is to equip armor that offers Dragon Resistance. The Balahara and Doshaguma sets are your best options. You can either use a full set or mix pieces to fine-tune your resistances while keeping your desired skills.

For weapons, prioritize high raw damage over elemental damage, since Arkveld doesn’t seem to take much additional damage from elemental attacks.

Combat strategy

Battle against Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

1) Hit hard before it gets enraged

Your goal in this fight is to deal as much damage as possible before Arkveld enters its enraged state. Once that happens, it becomes significantly faster and more aggressive, reducing your attack windows. Treat this like a DPS check — if you don’t push enough damage early on, the fight becomes exponentially harder.

2) Use focus strikes and offset attacks

Instead of spamming attacks mindlessly, time your Focus Strikes and Offset Attacks to maximize your damage output while dodging incoming attacks. Think of it as an Alatreon-style battle — strategic positioning and efficient striking are key to winning.

3) Perfect blocking is your friend

Arkveld’s whip-like chain attacks can be Perfect Blocked, even with a weapon like the Great Sword. The key is to stay at a medium range so that you have enough time to react. If you Perfect Block twice in succession, it triggers a Clash, which gives you a damage opportunity without exhausting your Sharpness gauge.

4) Prioritize fast weapons (or play smart with heavy ones)

Chained Arkveld’s speed makes it difficult to handle with slow, heavy weapons like Great Swords, Hammers, or Hunting Horns. You can still use them, but you’ll have to time your attacks carefully.

For an easier time, opt for faster melee weapons like:

Dual Blades (for relentless damage output)

(for relentless damage output) Charge Blade (for mobility and guard options)

Alternatively, ranged weapons like the Bow work exceptionally well, allowing you to dodge while chipping away at its health.

Managing the time limit

Capcom loves making beta fights borderline unfair, and Chained Arkveld is no different. A 20-minute time limit means you can’t afford to waste a single second. Here’s how to keep up with the clock:

Attack early and often: Playing too defensively will eat up valuable time.

Playing too defensively will eat up valuable time. Break its chains when possible : This temporarily slows Arkveld down, giving you a brief window to deal extra damage.

: This temporarily slows Arkveld down, giving you a brief window to deal extra damage. Use the SOS feature: If you’re struggling, call in other hunters for help. More damage means a faster clear.

If this fight with Chained Arkveld feels impossibly difficult, that’s intentional. Beta flagship monsters are always designed to push players to their limits and practice will make you better in Monster Hunter Wilds.

