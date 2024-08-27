The Feng-Tail General is one of the four main story bosses in Black Myth Wukong that you must defeat to obtain Sun Wukong's armor pieces. However, unlike the Cliudtreading Deer, Gold Armored Rhino, and the Emerald-Armed Mantis, the Feng-Tail General isn't a straightforward boss fight. Instead, it's a gimmick boss, akin to something like the Dragon God from Demon's Souls.

The Feng-Tail General doesn't even have a hitbox, apart from his back, and cannot be damaged in any way. What you instead need to do to defeat the General and get Sun Wukong's headgear as a reward is complete a short "mini-game" or "quick-time event." Unfortunately, the game doesn't give you any clear instructions on the QTE.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to defeat the Feng-Tail General in Black Myth Wukong.

Trending

How to survive the Feng-Tail General boss fight in Black Myth Wukong

The Feng-Tail General is available to tackle right after you defeat the Supreme Inspector in Chapter 6 - Mount Huaguo. The gimmick behind the Feng-Tail General is to land on his back using the Somersault Cloud and then interact with the red-glowing antennae on his head. You essentially need to hold its antennae until it stops hopping and becomes stationary.

The second of the Feng-Tail General in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Once he stops hopping, you must "clutch" his antennae again, but this time around, you have to pull it. However, the antennae inflict constant Burn damage, which easily eats through your healthbar, regardless of whether you've maxed out your HP via the Mind Core upgrades as well as the Survival talents, or not.

The first phase is more or less a test of your Endurance, which should not be much of a hassle if you have maxed out your Stamina via the Mind Cores as well as Foundation upgrades. You can also use the Back Scratcher Curios to give your Stamina a boost and get through the first phase. However, the second phase is where the real challenge is.

Regardless of your armor set or Defensive attributes, the Feng-Tail General's flame is bound to chew through your HP in mere seconds. This is even more true if you're using the Yakshasa set, which you get at the end of Chapter 5 since it not only increases damage taken but also increases your base attack power, akin to Shadow of the Erdtree's Rakshasa armor set.

However, there's a very easy way of completely negating any damage that the Feng-Tail General's flaming antennae can do. All you need to do is equip the Fireproof Mantle in your Vessel slot, and before interacting with the antennae in the second phase, activate it.

Defeating the Feng-Tail General in Black Myth Wukong rewards you with one of Sun Wukong's armor pieces (Image via Game Science)

The Fireproof Mantle will completely negate any Burn damage dealt by the Feng-Tail General, allowing you to easily pull off his antennae and complete the boss fight. The Fireproof Mantle is obtained after defeating the Elder Jinchi boss in Black Wind Mountain. You can get it pretty easily by visiting the secret area in the first chapter of Black Myth Wukong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!