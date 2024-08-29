Fuban is a secret boss encounter found in Chapter Two of Black Myth Wukong. To fight Fuban, players must first gain access to the Kingdom of Sahali, which is a secret area. However, this is easier said than done as getting to this area can be quite tricky, and you will have to take on a couple of bosses on the way.

Fortunately, we’ve got you covered, as this article will show you how to defeat Fuban in Black Myth Wukong. Let’s get into it.

Fuban in Black Myth Wukong: Location

You need to finish Yellow-Robed Squire's questline to reach Fuban (Image via Game Science)

To get to Fuban players will first have to interact with the Yellow-Robed Squire. He can be found in an open field just past the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine. After you’ve reached the Yellow-Robed Squire, follow the steps below to get to Fuban:

Trending

Speak to the Yellow-Robed Squire, and he will ask you to help him get sober. This can be done by purchasing Sobering Stones from the Man in Stone.

After he’s sober, the Yellow-Robed Squire will head to the Crouching Tiger Temple to satiate his hunger. Speak to him there, and he will ask you for a Jade Lotus, which should be easily obtainable by you.

Now, the Yellow-Robed Squire will return to where you originally found him. When you approach him this time, a boss fight will begin.

You shouldn’t have too much trouble defeating Yellow-Robed Squire, since he is one of the weakest bosses in this title.

The Kingdom of Sahali lies beyond these doors (Image via Game Science)

Once the Yellow-Robed Squire has been defeated, you can climb the stairs behind him and interact with the door to reach the Kingdom of Sahali. Keep heading straight and you will come across the Tiger Vanguard. After defeating the Tiger Vanguard, head towards the open field and look behind you.

You should be able to spot a tall figure standing next to a drum. Approach the yellow-furred rat and speak to him to summon Fuban. Now you can take on Fuban in Black Myth Wukong. Let’s take a look at some tips to help you defeat him.

Tips to easily defeat Fuban in Black Myth Wukong

Fuban is one of the tankiest enemies in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Fuban is tanky and hits very hard, but his attacks are slow, which makes them easy to read and dodge. This boss also zips around the arena quite a lot, so you need to be patient during this encounter. You can use Immobilize and the A Pluck of Many spell during the second phase of this boss fight to bring things to a swift end.

Here are some tips to help you during the first phase of your fight with Fuban in Black Myth Wukong:

Right at the start of the fight, Fuban will go beneath the ground and emerge to land a huge splash. You need to ensure that you dodge right before he makes an impact with the ground to avoid taking damage.

Now, you need to focus your strikes on Fuban’s claws, so lock on to them and stick close to deal the maximum amount of damage. Occasionally, Fuban will swipe at you with his claws, so be on the lookout.

Fuban will also often use both of his claws to deliver simultaneous swipes. These are easy to read, but it is best to stay focused.

If Fuban gets up on his legs, he is likely going to slam into the ground. This attack needs to be avoided at all costs as it does a ton of damage.

After you take around 30–40% of Fuban’s health away, he will retreat into the ground. The game will automatically lock on to him, so you don’t need to worry about keeping track of his movement.

Any time you see Fuban getting close to you, get ready to dodge and wait for him to emerge. Now, Fuban will run around beneath the ground for a good minute, so continue dodging. The Yellow Wind Sage will assist you and use his drums to completely stun Fuban and lock him in place.

Fuban's attacks are easy to read (Image via Game Science)

Also Read: Black Myth Wukong PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

The second phase of this fight is much easier and shouldn’t be too much trouble. Once Fuban has been locked in place, you need to use this opportunity to climb his back and collect the Vessel from the glowing Buddha head. After this, the Yellow Wind Sage will join you in battle. Now, you need to use all your Mana and your spells to quickly deal as much damage as you can.

You can start by casting Immobilize and A Pluck of Many to wail on Fuban. This can be followed up with a Spirit attack and then a Transformation to bring a swift end to this fight.

After you’ve defeated Fuban in Black Myth Wukong, you will receive the Wind Tamer vessel, you can use this during your fight with the Yellow Wind Sage to have an easier time.

Check out more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!