How to defeat Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta

Facing Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds is an experience that blends nostalgia with frustration. This cunning Bird Wyvern makes its long-awaited return in the Open Beta, bringing back its poisonous attacks, blinding flashes, and fake-death antics that have fooled hunters since its debut in the original Monster Hunter (2004).

For players unfamiliar with this monster, it might not seem like a major threat at first. However, underestimate this trickster, and you’ll find yourself stunned, poisoned, and scrambling for antidotes. While it’s not the most difficult monster in the Beta, it does have several deceptive moves that can catch you off guard.

This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to take down Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta.

Trending

Note: We'll update this article as we discover more about the game.

Guide to Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta

Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Gypceros overview

Gypceros belongs to the Bird Wyvern family, much like Kulu-Ya-Ku, Yian Garuga, and Tzitzi-Ya-Ku. It’s an agile, bipedal monster that uses stun-inducing flashes and poison-based attacks to keep hunters on their toes.

Here’s what you need to watch out for:

Blinding flash attack : This monster has a specialized crest on its head that emits a stunning flash of light. If you’re within range when this happens, you’ll be left dazed, giving the monster a perfect opening for a follow-up attack.

: This monster has a specialized crest on its head that emits a stunning flash of light. If you’re within range when this happens, you’ll be left dazed, giving the monster a perfect opening for a follow-up attack. Poison spit & poison pools : This wyvern spits poison into the air, which then rains down over a large area, creating lingering poison pools. Stepping into these will instantly poison you.

: This wyvern spits poison into the air, which then rains down over a large area, creating lingering poison pools. Stepping into these will instantly poison you. Tail attacks : Its retractable tail is used for both sweeping attacks and grabbing prey. While it can be severed, it’s tricky due to its unpredictable movement.

: Its retractable tail is used for both sweeping attacks and grabbing prey. While it can be severed, it’s tricky due to its unpredictable movement. Feigning death: This monster plays dead when it’s near death. If you rush in for an early carve, it’ll spring back to life and counter with either a stun or poison attack.

Check out: 5 tips to keep in mind while diving into Monster Hunter Wilds Beta

Combat strategy for Gypceros in Monster Hunter Wilds

Despite its tricky moves, Gypceros is not a terribly tanky monster and can be killed fairly simply with the right approach. The key is proper positioning, focus strikes, and countering its flash attacks.

1) Use heavy weapons to exploit its weakness

This monster is extremely vulnerable to flinching from heavy hits. If you want to control the fight, make sure to use:

Great Sword: For heavy burst damage, especially on its head.

For heavy burst damage, especially on its head. Hammer: For breaking Gypceros' crest, stopping its flash attack.

For breaking Gypceros' crest, stopping its flash attack. Hunting Horn: Not only heavy strikes but also buffs to counter stun and poison.

2) Watch for the Flash attack (and dodge it!)

The flash attack is Gypceros' most annoying move, but it's completely avoidable if you know what to do:

Sheathe your weapon when you see the flash animation start.

Perform a Superman Dive (sprint, then jump/crouch button) to get invincibility frames and dodge the stun.

If you're using a shielded weapon, Perfect Guarding the flash attack will negate its effects.

Check out: All available weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds

3) Headshots first, then legs

The fastest way to shut this monster down is by:

Breaking his head early: This reduces his ability to flash.

Targeting its hind legs: This makes it stumble and fall more often.

Severing its tail (optional): While hard, it takes away one of its attack options.

4) Don't fall for its fake death trick

When this monster is near death, it collapses and looks dead — don't get fooled. Instead of rushing in:

Wait a few seconds to see if it moves.

If it's still down, approach from behind rather than directly in front.

If it suddenly springs up, be ready to dodge!

5) Call in help if needed

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds open beta (Image via Capcom)

If Gypceros is giving you trouble, don't hesitate to use the SOS feature. NPC Support Hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds can distract the monster, giving you windows to heal or land attacks on its weak points.

Check out: How to defeat Chained Arkveld in Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.