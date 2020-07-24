PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most famous battle royale games on the mobile platform. But to play the game, players need a PUBG Mobile account, which ensures that their progress is stored even if the game is deleted from the device. Users create these accounts by usually using their social media profiles like Facebook and Twitter.

Unfortunately, several players have to make the choice of deleting their PUBG Mobile accounts for myriad reasons. But many are not sure how to do so, or if this is even possible. In this article, we will discuss this procedure.

How to delete PUBG Mobile account

Earlier, an option was available to delete the account

Earlier, players could delete their accounts via the in-game settings. However, this option has now been removed due to a change in End-User License Agreement.

When the same was asked to the moderator of the PUBG Mobile Discord server, the response was:

Accounts cannot be deleted until you're from the European region. Once you agree to delete the account, the process is irreversible. You can speed up the deleting process by contacting customer service in game after agreeing to delete the account.

Players receive the following message from the automated bot if they make the said query:

The snippet of the query

Hence, there is no way to delete an account in PUBG Mobile; however, players can unlink their social media accounts from the game. They can follow the steps given below to unlink their Facebook account:

Unolink Facebook account from PUBG Mobile

Step 1: Go to Settings and Privacy.

Go to Settings and Privacy. Step 2: Navigate to the Apps and Websites section.

Navigate to the Apps and Websites section. Step 3: Remove PUBG Mobile from this list of apps.

If players have used their Twitter accounts to play the game, they can follow the steps given below:

Twitter

Step 1: Go to Settings and click on the Account section.

Go to Settings and click on the Account section. Step 2: Click on App and Sessions and revoke the access of PUBG Mobile.

It is crucial to note that this will only unlink the social media profiles and not delete the PUBG Mobile account. And once this is done, players will not be able to access their in-game account with this particular social media credential.