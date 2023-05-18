How to destroy Gibdo Hives in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Much like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features fearsome enemies for Link to encounter on his journey to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the clutches of Ganondorf. From the pesky Bokoblins to the mighty Lionels, there's an abundance of powerful adversaries for Link to test his mettle against.

Among the many powerful foes you will face in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are the newly added enemy type, the Gidbo, which are exclusive to the Gerudo region of Hyrule. The Gibdos are bug-like creatures that spawn from hives and are scattered across the Gerudo Desert.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how you can easily destroy the Gibdo Hives and defeat these monstrous creatures in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

All you need to know about destroying the Gibdo Hives in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Right after you start the "Riju of Gerudo Town" main story quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will come face-to-face with the first horde of Gibdos, as well as the Gibdo Hive.

However, the Gibdo Hive isn't revealed to you until you defeat the very first wave of these insect-like creatures. The Gibdo might look quite intimidating at first, but defeating them is relatively easy.

The Gibdo are very vulnerable to lightning attacks, so any weapon you have in your arsenal that can deal lightning damage will do bonus damage to these creatures.

During the battle, Link is joined by Riju, who occasionally creates magical domes that deal lightning damage to the Gibdo.

Once you defeat the very first wave of the Gibdo, you'll see more of these creatures appearing out of giant mushroom-like stalks in the background. These mushroom-like structures are the Gibdo Hives, which you will need to destroy in order to progress through the quest line. Although the Hive is invulnerable to most attacks, it has a weak point that you need to target to deal damage.

Occasionally, the mushroom will open up, revealing the glowing giant orb-like structure at the center of the stalk. The glowing orb is the weak point of the Gibdo Hive and can easily be destroyed using some well-placed electric or explosive arrows. You can buy electric and exploding arrows at Gerudo Town's Kara Kara Bazaar.

It should be mentioned that the Hive only opens up when there are only a few Gibdo in the arena. As such, you'll need to kill a few Gibdo to force the Hive to open before you can deal damage to it.

You must deal with three of these Gibdo Hives in order to advance the Riju of Gerudo Town quest line and protect the Gerudo from the invasion of these menacing creatures.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

