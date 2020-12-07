How to detonate C4 in GTA V: A guide for beginners

In GTA V, sticky bombs, or C4, have the ability to stick surfaces including cars, walls, and even people. This can make them a formidable weapon.

Players can either throw or sneakily plant the bomb as per their choice and then detonate it as the game goes on. These C4 explosives or sticky bombs can be bought from the Ammu-Nation store once they have been unlocked in the game. Remote detonation allows the user to be at a safe distance from the explosion.

Detonating the Sticky bomb in GTA V: A step-by-step guide

Image via Rockstar Games

Detonating C4 in GTA V can be a little tricky for beginners. A few important points the player needs to keep in mind while planting the C4 are:

Distance plays a significant role while detonating the sticky bomb. Players cannot be too close to the site of the explosion otherwise the character will take damage/die. If the distance is too high, the remote will not be able to detonate the bomb.

The bomb should be ready in the inventory.

The bomb should be planted where needed.

For PS4 :

Players need to use the R2 button on the controller to place the bomb securely at the site they want to blow up.

Having planted the C4, they need to move away from the site to a safer distance.

Once at a safe distance, pressing LEFT on the D-pad of the controller will detonate the bomb.

Advertisement

For PC :

Players need to throw or place the C4 at the desired site and move away from the area of impact.

Pressing the "G" key on the keyboard will detonate the bomb."G" is the default control to throw or detonate bombs in GTA V. If it doesn't function, players need to check keybindings in the Controls menu.

For Xbox :

Players need to throw or place the C4 on the desired surface and move away.

Pressing the LEFT key on the D-pad will detonate the bomb in GTA V.

In GTA Online, however, many players prefer C4 over Car Bombs or grenades during vehicular wars because of its reasonable price and “sticky” character.