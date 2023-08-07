How to disarm traps in Baldur's Gate 3

Exploration is a critical activity in Baldur's Gate 3, and it's essential to disarm traps that you'll find across many places. When you start in the game, the dangers usually consist of goblins and other creatures who want to doom you. However, as you keep exploring new areas, you'll encounter different traps for you and your party.

For large parts, many of the traps tend to be hidden at first, which makes them even more dangerous. If not dismantled, they can go off and do substantial damage. Hence, it would be best to dismantle as many traps as possible. There's more than one way of doing that, but some methods should be avoided in Baldur's Gate 3.

Easy ways to disarm traps in Baldur's Gate 3

Like all essential tasks, you need expertise in specific skills to disarm traps. Typically, good characters in utility roles are excellent for this task. If your custom character can't perform the job, you can always rely on Asterion, who can do it.

However, more than having the required skill is needed, as you'll also require Trap Disarm Toolkits.

When you see a trap, right-click on it.

Select Disarm. As mentioned above, ensure you do the task with a character with high Sleight Of Hand skill.

Also, ensure the character has Trap Disarm Kit in their inventory.

If successful, the trap will be disarmed, and the Trap Disarm Kit will also be intact.

If your die roll leads to failure, you will lose the kit. The trap will also go off and trigger its effects.

If you don't have a character with a high Sleight Of Hand stat, there are more crude ways to disarm traps. You can attack the trap from range using a ranged attack/spell. You can also throw an item at it or try to damage another object.

Remember that this method will still trigger the trap, and it's not technically trap disarm in the true. If you choose to do so, keep your distance to avoid damage. Moreover, the damage done by traps can also vary, which is worth remembering.

If you need more Trap Disarm Kits, you can always find more across the many treasure chests over Baldur's Gate 3. If you are still short, you can find more from the vendor. Each kit costs 10 Gold, so they're not expensive. Ensure you're always well-stocked to avoid getting unwanted damage and successfully disarm traps.