Far Cry 6 has many companions that will follow you into battle or tag along on treasure hunts.

These companions can be a bit of a distraction throughout some of the missions in Far Cry 6. It also might be extremely dangerous for certain amigos to follow you into blazing gunfire.

If you want to go on a mission alone and dismiss your amigo in Far Cry 6, you will have to do so manually. There isn't a simple dismissal system or button to press. You'll have to access the Amigos Menu.

Far Cry 6: How to dismiss amigos

In Far Cry 6, amigos are the various animals that a player can team up with during their time on Yara. Like many companions in gaming, these often have a mind of their own.

They attack guards without warning and might give up your cover if you are trying to be stealthy. While Chorizo, Guapo, and Boom Boom are all wonderful companions, sometimes it is best to leave them behind for a moment.

A tutorial begins when you meet your first amigo in Far Cry 6, Guapo. It shows you how to give the commands to target an enemy or to make them return to your side.

It doesn't explain how to dismiss them completely, however. You will need to pause Far Cry 6 and navigate to the Amigos Menu at the top of the screen. This will show every amigo you have met thus far.

Select your current amigo and hold the button appropriate to your system for the Dismiss label. When you unpause and start playing Far Cry 6 again, that amigo will scurry off and wait for the next turn at your side.

If you want to bring them back, just follow the same steps. You can easily call an amigo to your side by heading to the Amigo Menu after pausing. Choose the one you want to call to action.

Instead of Dismiss, the label should read Summon. The button you used to dismiss it will be exactly the same. Just hold it and when you unpause, that amigo will come scurrying to you.

