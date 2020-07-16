How to download COD Mobile beta

The Call of Duty Mobile public test servers have rolled out, and players now have an opportunity to know more about features that are yet to arrive in the game. The COD Mobile public test servers will begin on July 15th (PST)/ July 16th (UTC) and will end on July 23rd (PST).

A snip from the COD Mobile discord announcement

The test build will allow players to try out various new aspects from the update, which are likely to come to the game in early August. In-game surveys will also be held to collect feedback and bug reports from the players who are trying out the test server.

As mentioned in the official discord announcement, the new feature that is set to arrive will be called Gunsmith.

How to download the COD Mobile beta

To download the COD Mobile beta version, players have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the APK version from the link provided below. The size of it will be 1.7GB

Download link: https://bit.ly/2ZtB5ei

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from unknown source' settings in your device.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK. Players don't have to delete the game's global version. The beta will be installed as a separate application.

Step 4: After the installation is over, players can try out the beta version.

The public test build is based on a first-come-first-serve basis and will be available to the first 40,000 players.

The modes that'll be present are:

Team Death Match

Hardpoint

Domination

The announcement also stated:

"If all goes well, we will have additional public beta tests coming out after this first one and with more features and content to test. Those will require additional downloads though and we'll make new posts for that then. Just keep an eye out."