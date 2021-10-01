How to download Konami's eFootball 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox and more

eFootball 2022, the spiritual successor of the PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) series, has just been launched. Konami has made it free-to-play, with optional microtransactions for DLCs and other features.

eFootball 2022 was released yesterday, and the only mode available for now is 1v1 against the computer or an online player, with only nine teams to select from.

The game is available for free on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Android, and iOS. This article provides guidance for players looking to download the game on their device.

eFootball 22: Download methods for all platforms

To download eFootball 2022, players must visit the webpage where they usually get their games from, depending on their platform. Here are the appropriate links for all devices:

For PlayStation gamers (PS4/PS5):

Visit the PlayStation Store and search for eFootball 2022 . Alternatively, players can just click on this link.

and search for . Alternatively, players can just click on this link. There are three editions available for installation/purchase. The standard editions for the PS4 and PS5 are free-to-play, while a Premium Player Pack can be bought for £32.99.

For Xbox (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) and Windows PC gamers:

Players can go to the Microsoft Store to get eFootball 2022 for their Xbox consoles. Pc players can also opt to download it from here if they don't use Steam. The Microsoft Store page for the game can be accessed with this link.

to get eFootball 2022 for their Xbox consoles. Pc players can also opt to download it from here if they don't use Steam. The Microsoft Store page for the game can be accessed with this link. The pricing is comparable, with a free-to-play edition and a £32.98 Premium Player Pack edition up for grabs.

For PC players (Steam):

Players can use this link to visit the Steam page for eFootball 2022.

As mentioned before, the standard edition is free-to-play, but the Premium Player Pack is slightly cheaper than other platforms, priced at £30.99.

For Mobile users (Android/iOS):

Konami hasn't released eFootball 2022 on mobile devices yet. Instead of a new game, there is expected to be an update to the existing eFootball 2021. Players who have it installed will simply have to wait, while others can download it for their devices from the following links:

Also Read

eFootball 2022 has received a lot of flak for its poor graphics, overall lackluster and bug-infested gameplay. It remains to be seen whether future Konami updates will address the issue.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul