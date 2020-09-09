How to download Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Korea version: Step-by-step guide and tips

PUBG Mobile Korea (KR) is an alternative version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, and is published by PUBG Corporation.

The PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update was rolled out yesterday and brought in the much-hyped revamped version of the Erangel map. The whole PUBG Mobile community is eager to play this map.

To play this map, users will have to update their game to the latest version. However, the KR version of the game is only available on the Google Play Store and App Store in the Korean and Japanese regions. Players from other regions will have to use the APK and OBB file to download the update.

How to download Erangel 2.0 in PUBG Mobile Korea version

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update APK download link: Click here

PUBG Mobile KR 1.0 update OBB download link: Click here

Follow the steps given below to download the latest version of the PUBG Mobile Korea and play the Erangel 2.0:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if not done already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file. Rename the OBB file to 'main.14350.com.pubg.krmobile.obb' and paste it to Android/OBB/ com.pubg.krmobile (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 4: After the files are copied, you can now play the new Erangel 2.0.

Installation tips

#1 The size of the APK and OBB file is 56 MB and 1.88 GB respectively. So, ensure that you have sufficient storage space available on your device.

#2 It is always recommended to download the files using WiFi. If you are using a 4G connection, do not perform any other task in the background.

#3 If you receive an error message stating "there was an error parsing the package", then you can consider downloading the files again and following the same steps.