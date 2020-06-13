Why the Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a game you should not miss out on!

Many gamers seem to look down upon Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Let's take a look at the world of truck driving and company shipping!

Euro Truck Simulator 2 is a truck simulator game developed and published by SCS Software, holding a 10/10 Steam rank and available for Microsoft Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It was initially released as open development on 19 October 2012. It basically gives you the chance to become a real truck driver from the comfort of your home!

Featuring licensed trucks with countless customisation options and advanced driving physics, the game delivers an unparalleled driving experience. This has made it one of the most popular truck driving simulators on the market.

The in-game world features numerous landmarks and precisely recreated territories to create the ultimate experience. This makes you feel as if you were driving trucks in real life! But let's not be fooled, Euro Truck Simulator 2 is not only about driving. The economy in-game allows you to create and grow your own transportation company exactly as you see fit — the opportunities are endless!

Euro Truck Simulator 2 recognition:

Unexpectedly engrossing! Heed the mockers and you'll miss one of the PC's finest and freshest driving games.

The PC Game Award 2012

The “I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award” award

The “Sit Back and Relax” award

Steam Award

FEATURES

Europe's famous truck brands

Euro Truck Simulator 2 features 7 licensed truck brands and a total of 15 unique truck models to drive. Every one of these vehicles has been licensed from the manufacturer and recreated in detail to make you feel like you are driving a real truck.

VAST LANDSCAPE

The in-game world spans across 16 European countries, featuring closely recreated environments, roads, cities, and landmarks. This detailing will make you feel as if you were traveling across a living world.

PERSONAL CAREER

No set career path will be forced on you — every player is allowed to create their character and grow their skills as they see fit. Various strategies let you shape your future, just as you imagine it!

COMPANY MANAGEMENT

The game does not end after you buy your dream truck — Euro Truck Simulator 2 allows you to grow a vast shipping company from the comforts of your home. You have a full choice of drivers, fleet and the way your company grows.

TRUCK CUSTOMIZATION

Every truck can be customised in countless numbers, ranging from chassis configurations and cabs to colors and cosmetics. The sum of possible combinations allows everyone to tailor trucks to their exact preferences.

Gameplay and screenshots:

Minimum requirements:

CPU speed: Dual-core CPU 2.4 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7

Video card: GeForce GTS 450-class (Intel HD 4000)

Pixel shader: 5.0

Vertex shader: 5.0

Free disk space: 120 MB

Dedicated video RAM: 512 MB

Recommended requirements:

CPU speed: Quad-core CPU 3.0 GHz

RAM: 6 GB

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64-bit

Video card: GeForce GTX 760-class (2 GB)

Pixel shader: 5.0

Vertex shader: 5.0

Free disk space: 120 MB

Dedicated video RAM: 2048 MB