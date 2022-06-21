How to download Fall Guys for free on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and more

Fall Guys is starting a new chapter as the popular platformer slash survival title is about to go free-to-play. Starting on June 21, the game will be available to all players at absolutely no cost and will surely excite those yet to play it. Moreover, the relaunch will also mark the game's debut on more platforms, and players should know the exact steps to get them from the different digital stores.

When Fall Guys was released, it created a massive wave among gamers due to its unique nature. The game pitted hundreds of players across different levels of puzzles, and the objective of each player was to be the last one standing.

Players play as beans, and the typical violence of survival games is changed to unexpected fun levels. However, the first thing for players is to know how to download the game once it goes free-to-play later today.

Fall Guys will be available on all major platforms starting June 21

The relaunch of Fall Guys as a free-to-play title will be released worldwide and marks the game's debut on a certain platform. Although the game has been available on PS5, it will now receive several upgrades. This will essentially mean that the game will have better graphics and quicker loading times, among other features.

Once the update is available, players can find the game in the PlayStation store.

They will have to download the game from the store as it will be freely available.

Users can download the game from their library if they already own it.

Fall Guys is making its Xbox debut with the relaunch, and the process to get the same is pretty similar.

From within the console, players will have to access the Microsoft Store.

They can search and add the game to their library from the store for no extra cost.

Once the game is added to the library, it can be downloaded and played.

The game will also debut on the Epic Games Store and will be delisted from Steam. However, existing owners won't need to worry, but they will require to have Epic Games Store to carry over their progress. For new players, here are the necessary steps:

Players will need to create an Epic Games Store account.

They will have to search for the game and go to its page.

They will have to click 'get' from the page, and Fall Guys will be added to their library.

These are all the basic steps one will need to download the game for free for their respective platforms. The game will have both cross-play and cross-progression, so players can jump from one platform to another if required.

Fall Guys is also being released on Nintendo Switch and will allow owners of the handheld devices to enjoy the madness. The game will get an update on June 21, following which anyone can download it for free.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far