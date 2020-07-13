How to download Free Fire Costume design template

Free Fire has a series of events and contests that its players can take part in.

Here is how the players can download the templates for the Costume Design contest.

Free Fire is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform and has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. One of the major reasons behind the game's outstanding growth is its low-device requirements, which enables smooth performance on most mobile phones.

Free Fire has several exciting events and contests that can be enjoyed by its ever-growing user base. One of the latest contests 'Costume Design' provides players with an opportunity to obtain up to 10000 diamonds. Players would have to create a new outfit and can use samples and templates for reference.

Here is how the players can download the templates provided by Free Fire.

The players have to download the file on a computer

To download a template in Free Fire, players can use the following steps. It must be noted that players would have to download and edit the costumes on a computer.

Step 1: Visit the website of the contest using this link.

Step 2: Find and click the download template button.

Step 3: Players will then be directed to Google Drive where they would have to right-click on the file and click download.

Step 4: The download will begin after the file will be zipped.

The zip file consists of two .psd files and several templates.

Example of how the players would have to submit their submission on the contest website

Players would have to create an outfit out of the template provided to them. They would then have to fill up the template with the FF UID, front-side and back-side view of the design. After completion of the outfit, players would have to submit it on the contest website. The deadline for the submission is 9th August.

Players are also allowed to submit multiple entries for the Costume Design Contest.

Prizes to be won from the contest