How to download Free Fire on a laptop in 2020 - Step by Step Guide

A comprehensive guide to downloading and installing Free Fire on your laptop.

We also take a look at the advantages of using an Android Emulator.

Image Credits: Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most prominent mobile games in the world at the moment. It was the most downloaded mobile game last year and was presented with the award for 'Best Popular Vote Game' by Google Play Store.

It is a free-to-play game which features a conventional battle royale experience wherein players land on a turf, look for weapons and try to eliminate other players to become the last man standing.

However, many users currently prefer playing Free Fire on their PCs or laptops rather than their mobile phones. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, if your mobile is backdated or has overheating problems, you cannot play games like Free Fire on them. Secondly, laptops and PCs provide a way bigger screen compared to mobile phones. This allows a player to enjoy a better gaming experience and a smoother frame rate to play their matches.

Step-by-step guide for downloading Free Fire on your laptop/PC

#1 Choose an Emulator

There are a host of Android emulators available on the internet. You may choose any one of them to get started. We recommend using BlueStacks 4 as it has a user-friendly UI. Here are the minimum requirements of the software:

BlueStacks website

System requirements for BlueStacks 4

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM (Note: Having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space

You must be an administrator on your PC

Up-to-date graphic drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor

#2 Download Bluestacks

You can download the software from the official website. Go to https://www.bluestacks.com and click on the download button.

#3 Install

After downloading the installer, open it and then click on Install.

BlueStacks Installer

#4 Download the game and play

Once your emulator is set up, go to Google Play Store and search for 'Garena Free Fire'. You will see the application appear. Sign in to your account and then download and launch the application.