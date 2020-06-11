How to download the Free Fire theme song

Free Fire theme song really sets the mood for playing the game.

If you want to download the theme song and play it without playing the game, here is how you can do it.

Make the Free Fire theme song all yours by downloading it. Image:Chordify.

Garena Free Fire is enjoyed by many mobile gamers in India. One of the main attractions of the game is the theme song which plays in the background. Many Free Fire players also believe that the theme song helps them get in the mood for the game.

If you love the Free Fire theme song and want to listen to it without playing the game, you can always download it on to your phone. That way, you can listen to it wherever you are and whenever you want.

You can also set the Free Fire theme song as your ringtone. This way, you can show off your love for Free Fire to your friends.

Download the Free Fire theme song

For downloading the Free Fire theme song, all you have to do is follow the steps given below:

1. Open Google.

2. Search for Free Fire theme song download. You will be provided with a lot of websites from where you can download the theme song. Or you can directly go to zedge.net.

3. Once you go directly to the link provided above, click the 'Browse' option.

Results that will appear after you search for the Free Fire theme song.

4. You need to search for the Free Fire theme song. You will get a lot of suggestions.

5. You have the option to listen to the song before you download it. Therefore, you can listen to the various theme songs and then download the ones you like, as per your choice.

6. After selecting the theme song you would like to download, click on the ‘download’ option on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Download the theme song.

7. The song will start downloading after 10 seconds.

You can also download cool Free Fire wallpapers from the website. Just follow the same steps you followed for downloading the theme song and you are good to go.