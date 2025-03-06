How to download Friend Pass and play Split Fiction for free

The Friend Pass in Split Fiction is a free feature that Hazelight Studios has brought back. If you’ve played A Way Out or It Takes Two, you already know the drill — one person buys the game, and the other plays for free.

This means you and a friend can experience the entire game together, without both needing to own it. Here’s everything you need to know to get the co-op game started.

What is the Friend Pass in Split Fiction?

Zoe Foster and Mio Hudson in the Co-op game (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Friend Pass is Hazelight's means of keeping Split Fiction a co-op-first experience. If the game is owned by a player, they can invite an online friend to join. The invited player can download and play Split Fiction without buying it.

The only catch? The invited player will not receive trophies or achievements, and their progress will not be saved on their own account. That said, they can play the full game with no content limitations — exactly like the owner who invited them.

How to download and use the Friend Pass

To get started, those who don’t own the game (play for free) must download the Pass version from their platform’s store.

1) Own a copy of Split Fiction

The Pass only works if at least one player has purchased the full game, either digitally or physically.

2) The invited player downloads the Pass

The invited player must search for a Friend Pass on their respective platform’s store (PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, or PC via EA App/Steam).

It’s free to download and acts as a special launcher that allows them to join a session with a friend who owns the game.

3) Send the invite

The player who owns the game can send an in-game invite to their friend via the platform’s friends list.

If crossplay is enabled, you can invite friends from different platforms, thanks to Electronic Arts’ crossplay system.

4) Start playing together

Once the invite is accepted, the entire game is available to play in full co-op, exactly as if both players owned it.

Does the Friend Pass work across platforms?

Yes, the game supports full crossplay, meaning:

A PS5 player can invite an Xbox or PC player and vice versa.

