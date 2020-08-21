Hitman free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

Epic Games is looking to make big moves in the industry and establish themselves right alongside platforms like Steam. Acquiring Hitman 3 as a timed exclusive on the PC goes a long way in that direction.

Hitman 3 is one of the most anticipated titles ever since first being revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event. The game is set for launch in January 2021, and with Epic Games acquiring Hitman 3 as a timed exclusive, it will be available on PC exclusively for 12 months on the Epic Games Store.

"There’s been a death at Thornbridge Manor…"

Welcome to Dartmoor, England. https://t.co/lxTSwFdDk7 pic.twitter.com/G7qruwbOG3 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) August 20, 2020

As a celebration of this absolutely massive move, Epic Games Store is offering Hitman, the first in the new trilogy, as a free title on the store to get familiar with everyone's favourite barcode-sporting baldie.

Hitman available on Epic Games Store for free download from August 27

Epic Games Store

Epic Games Store has been able to make quite the name for itself in this past year, with huge titles like GTA V being available for free. The next big hitter seems to be 2016's Hitman, which was one of the best games of the year.

Hitman (2016) was a soft reboot of the franchise and introduced Agent 47 to a whole new generation of players. After the somewhat disappointing outing with Hitman: Absolution, IO Interactive went back to the drawing board with its 2016 reboot.

The game looked to right the several wrongs such as the tighter, more linear style of play. Instead, players were put in much more extensive, sandbox-style maps, where they could carry out their hits in far more elaborate and different ways.

The episodic release structure of Hitman allowed for each level to be as replayable as possible, with sprawling maps full of detail and possibilities. Players will be able to download the game from Epic Games Store from August 27, 2020.