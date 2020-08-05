Human: Fall Flat is a physics puzzle game which was developed by No Brakes Games and published by Curve Digital. Users can play the puzzles on the go using mobile phones and enjoy the unruly physics of the game.

The game was first released for Windows, Linux and Mac in July 2016 and was followed by a version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in May 2017. It was finally released for Android and iOS devices at the end of the previous year.

In this article, we talk about how players can download Human: Fall Flat on their Android devices.

How to download Human: Fall Flat APK for Android

Human: Fall Flat on Google Play Store

The only legitimate way to download Human: Fall Flat on the Android platform is via Google Play Store. Players have to follow the steps below to download the game:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and search for Human: Fall Flat using the search bar.

Step 2: Click on the 'Purchase' button. After successful purchase, press on the 'Download' button. It would take some time for the game to download.

Step 3: After the installation is complete, players can open the game and enjoy it.

Advertisement

Players can also play Human: Fall Flat with their friends because of the multiplayer support. The character can also be customised, which means users can apply various modifications based on their preferences.

It is important to note that several websites engage in piracy and claim to provide the download link for Human: Fall Flat. These websites are often illegitimate so players shouldn’t trust them. Instead, they should download the game only from official sources and support the developers of the game in the process.

Piracy is a serious offence, with the pirated files also likely to pose a threat to the security of the device.