How to download and install new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 using APK file

PUBG Mobile Lite's launch was meant to provide low-end Android players with a lighter variant of the immensely popular Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile. The game's target audience was Garena Free Fire fans. Suffice to say, it offered a far more realistic survival shooter with better game physics and gun mechanics.

Although PUBG Mobile was never able to become a tough competitor to Free Fire, over time, it has excelled in amassing a niche audience. Having clocked over 100 million users, Tencent has introduced many features in the Lite version of PUBG Mobile while ensuring that the former receives new content every few months.

PUBG Mobile Lite: How to install the latest version of the game (October 2022)

New in-game update is now available (Image via Tencent)

The patch update, 0.23.0, was rolled out in June 2022, and the game is yet to receive another major update. However, a new version, 0.23.1, was recently made available by the developers via an in-game update with a size of 226 MB (variable with devices).

In the following section, readers will find the download procedure for PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 on Android devices.

How to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile Lite via Google Play Store?

Play Store page for PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Google)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the 0.23.1 version through the Google Play Store (or any other brand-specific application store):

Step 1: Open the Play Store app (or any other brand-specific authorized store) on your smartphones or tablets.

Step 2: Use the search bar to get to the game and tap on the relevant result.

Step 3: Hit the install button and let the game download and install.

Download the additional update files for 0.23.1 version (Image via Tencent)

Step 4: After installation, open the game to download the additional update files for the 0.23.1 version.

Step 5: Restart the game and log in after downloading the additional files.

How to download and install the 0.23.1 version via the official website (APK File)?

Download procedure for installation from the official website (Image via Tencent)

The official website of PUBG Mobile Lite offers a direct download link for the game's APK file. You can access the same to download and install the 0.23.1 version. Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open the official website of the game and spot the APK icon given on the homepage. You will need to tap on it to start the download.

Alternatively, you can copy and paste the direct link into a web browser to start the download.

The download link is given here: https://web.gpubgm.com/l/Website/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk

Step 2: After downloading the 946 MB file, you can tap on the same to install it. Also, switch on the "installation from unknown sources" setting.

Let the game download the 0.23.1 update (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: Open the game, download the 0.23.1 update file, and restart it.

Step 4: Log in using your preferred method and start playing PUBG Mobile Lite.

Interestingly, you can also use an Android emulator like Gameloop or Bluestacks to install the game on your PC or laptop.

