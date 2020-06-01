How to download and install PUBG Mobile Korea (kr) version

How to download PUBG Mobile KR version

PUBG Mobile KR or Korean version consists of a plethora of skins, outfits and costumes that are different from the global version. Usually, the KR version is few days ahead of the global version and is published by PUBG Corporation.

The KR version also has a unique coin known as the ‘Donkatsu Medal’ which can be used to open exclusive crates. There are a lot of other exclusive events in PUBG Mobile KR. Here's how to download PUBG Mobile KR version.

The KR version is only available in Google Play Store of Korea and Japan. Hence, it is not available for any other region. However, you can still install the Korean version.

Here are the steps through which you can download the KR version on your device.

How to download PUBG Mobile KR Version

PUBG Mobile KR version

#1 Download the PUBG Mobile KR version apk

Download links for PUBG Mobile KR 0.18.0 version are as follows:

ApkPure

uptodown

#2 The file comes in a .xapk format

To download the .xapk file, players can either use the respective download clients of the aforementioned websites or follow the procedure given below.

#3 Rename the file with the extension as .zip

#4 Extract the file and install the apk

#5 Do not open the app after installation; first, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile (If no folder is available, then directly copy the downloaded files to the folder there)

#6 Now start the game, the app will ask for some storage permissions, allow it.

#7 It’ll take some time to load the data files.

#8 Once done, select an account (do not use the account with which you have connected your main PUBG account)

#9 You can now play and enjoy PUBG Mobile Korean version.

However, there isn't a lot of difference in the gameplay of PUBG Mobile global version and the Korean version. The in-game mechanics are almost the same. Also, one can play with their global version friends while using the Korean version.