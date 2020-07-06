How to download latest Free Fire update APK and OBB

Here are the steps to install the APK file of the latest update of Free Fire in your phone.

The download size of these files is around 540 MB, but could vary according to the device.

Free Fire rampage update download

Free Fire is one of the most-played mobile battle royale games, and has also seen enormous growth over the past couple of months. Till date, the game has garnered over 500 million downloads, and has a 4.3-star rating, on Google Play Store. Apart from this, the game has named several awards to its account since its release.

The latest update of Free Fire is the rampage update, in which developers Garena have added a new rampage mode, updated graphics, clash squads and much more. Players can also install this update through an external Android Application Package (APK) file.

Here are some simple guidelines that you need to follow to install the APK file of the latest update of Garena Free Fire in your device.

Steps to download and install the test Free Fire update APK & OBB:

Before proceeding, let us clarify that this method is strictly suggested for only those users who are unable to install it from Google Play Store.

After downloading both files, follow the steps mentioned below to install Free Fire on your device:

Open file manager on your device and click on the downloaded file. Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is completed, create a new folder "com.dts.freefireth" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the Free Fire app and log in to your account.

Note: The combined size of the APK and OBB files are 540 MB. In case the downloaded file shows an error, reading: "There was a problem parsing the package", then consider re-downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.

After following the aforementioned steps, you will be all set to enter your first battle royale match in Free Fire. Along with this, various maps and modes are also available, so that the game doesn't feel monotonous.